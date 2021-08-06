Seeking good drivers

Like many school divisions in the state, Madison County Public Schools is in search of a few good drivers.

While the situation locally isn’t nearly as dire as in Charlottesville where the school division has only a third of the bus drivers it needs, Madison school officials say they could always use more.

“We constantly feel like we need them,” superintendent Anna Graham said.

The school division entered one of its buses in last month’s firemens parade, advertising the open driver positions.

Madison County Public Schools Supervisor of Transportation Donald Farnam said the school division is always in need of bus drivers, but especially substitute drivers.

“We have 25 drivers right now, but no substitute drivers except for me, my secretary and two mechanics,” he said. “I would like to have at least three or four more substitutes.”

Farnam creates the bus routes based on the number of drivers available, so it isn’t an issue as to children not being able to be transported, but more is always better.