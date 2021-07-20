Search underway for missing woman in park

Tuesday morning, park officials released a missing person report. Julia Christine Devlin, 55, was last seen in Charlottesville Wednesday, July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, July 17.

Devlin is described as a white female, 5’7”, 150 lbs. with dark blonde hair. Anyone who has seen her or has information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 972-4001.