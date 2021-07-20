 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search underway for missing woman in park
0 comments

Search underway for missing woman in park

  • 0
Devlin
SNP

A search for a missing woman is underway in Shenandoah National Park.

Tuesday morning, park officials released a missing person report. Julia Christine Devlin, 55, was last seen in Charlottesville Wednesday, July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park on Saturday, July 17.

Devlin is described as a white female, 5’7”, 150 lbs. with dark blonde hair. Anyone who has seen her or has information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 972-4001.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert