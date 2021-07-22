Search continues for missing woman in Shenandoah National Park

The search for a missing woman in Shenandoah National Park continued into its sixth day Thursday.

According to park officials, Julia Christine Devlin, 55, was last seen in Charlottesville Wednesday, July 14. Her white Lexus sedan was found wrecked and abandoned in the southern part of the national park Saturday. Security footage has since revealed that her car entered the park late Wednesday, July 14.

The National Park Service is leading the investigation. The search operation is being conducted by Shenandoah National Park officials and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Canine teams are on-site. Park officials are urging the public to avoid the area. Due to the ongoing investigation and the use of search dogs, volunteers are not being recruited at this time.

Devlin is described as a white female, 5’7”, 150 lbs. with dark blonde hair. She is a lecturer in the department of economics at the University of Virginia. Anyone who has seen her of has any information about her disappearance should contact the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service at 1-888-653-0009, go.nps.gov/submitatip or nps_isb@nps.gov.