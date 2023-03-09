The school board is seeking $1.8 million in new money from the county, but $800,000 is likely what they’ll get.

Last week, supervisors reviewed the school board’s operations and capital requests. The first seeks approximately $1.1 million in new local funding; the latter approximately $736,000.

The proposed budget includes a 7% raise for all employees, which is being proposed by the state for all Standards of Quality positions. The division will receive state funding to offset a large portion of the raise which is estimated to cost $1.2 million with approximately $400,000 covered by local funds to extend the raise to all employees. The proposed budget also covers a 10% health insurance increase for employees. Approximately 76% of school division employees opt-in to the county’s health plan. Other items include a new school security officer position; $100,000 to continue the MadExplorers afterschool program; $27,000 to increase coaching stipends; a $50,000 increase for the summer school program; increase one administrator to 12 months; one new special education and one new pre-kindergarten paraprofessional; an increase in Piedmont Regional Education Partnership (PREP); increases in fuel costs and telephone costs and transitioning one part-time custodian to full-time. The school division’s capital improvement needs include air units and a water pump at the elementary school; architecture and engineering for domestic water at the middle school; a heat wheel replacement at the high school; HVAC replacement and structural engineering work at the alternative education building and school buses. The school division is on a bus replacement schedule and purchases two buses each fiscal year.

However, its unlikely the school division will receive its entire funding request. Supervisor Carty Yowell said when combined, the $1.8 million request in new local money for operations and capital improvements equates to a 10.5 cent increase on the real estate tax, taking it from the current rate of .74 per $100 of assessed value to .845, a 14.17% increase. Taxes on a $300,000 home would increase by $211.21 per month.

“That’s real money,” Yowell said. “That’s what taxpayers are faced with.”

Yowell suggested several cuts including having employees absorb 80% of the health insurance increase, a measure he said would shave approximately $224,000 off the school division’s request.

“Never in my professional career have I seen the employer pick up the entire health insurance increase,” he said.

Superintendent Anna Graham said part of the problem is that even though the schools and county are on the same insurance plan, county employees pay less for their coverage. Supervisors are planning to pass at least a portion of the 10% increase to county employees.

School division director of finance Tina Cropp said school employees are unhappy that they are on the same plan, yet pay more for their coverage than county employees. She suggested getting the two more in line. Supervisor Clay Jackson agreed there should be some parallel between the two.

Yowell also suggested removing the $100,000 for the MadExplorers afterschool program and the $50,000 for the afterschool program, both of which were previously funded via ESSER funds which were received in response to COVID-19. He also suggested removing the school security officer position since the schools already have school resource officers; removing the $27,000 to increase coaching stipends; and the funds associated with structural repairs at the alternative education building. He factored in $570,000 in additional state funding, which he said could be supplemented later if the state doesn’t follow through on its skinny budget add back and increase between the Senate and House budgets. The school board’s budget is based on the House budget. Yowell’s adjustments removed approximately $1 million from the schools’ request, leaving the revised request at approximately $800,000 or .046 cents on the real estate tax.

He took issue with the school division’s high salaries and administrative to direct ratio of 31.46%. He said the division has 57.2 full-time administrative positions and 220 full-time direct positions. Direct employees are those having direct contact with students. Yowell didn’t include administration in this. He said Madison has substantially less students than Culpeper or Albermarle counties, yet its administrators are paid more.

“It leaves me no alternative to not believe its top heavy and something has to be done,” Yowell said.

Supervisors James Jewett asked for more transparency. He said he wants to see the positions broken down by roles and salaries.

Graham said Madison is a good place to be and a good place to raise children. She said ultimately, everyone wants the kids to be taken care of in the county and the school division’s request doesn’t represent its first attempt at the budget, but rather one that has already undergone a variety of refinements and cuts. She also pointed out that the request is the first increased request in five years.

Jackson said one place the division could cut is eliminating its public information officer position. He said the position was added this fiscal year and yet noone has seen the information officer and he’s not at meetings. During a recent school board retreat, board members said they’d be referring all requests for comments from the media to the public information officer as they’ve seen an increase in non-local requests.

“That’s one position that’s not needed,” Jackson said. “I see no value in it.”

Jackson said the school security officer is also not needed as the schools already have a partnership with the sheriff’s office with school resource officers in each building.

“Historically I think the county takes care of its staff,” Jackson said. “It’s been a long time since there wasn’t an adjustment up. The state has put us at a disadvantage with a 7% raise.”

As for the CIP requests, Jackson said everyone sees value in that process and having a schedule for improvements and repairs. He said he’s hopeful someone will pick up the bill for the boiler replacements at the high school as they were under a maintenance plan with an outside provider when they failed. He also said some of the numbers for the capital items may be high.

Jackson acknowledged the vast difference between the schools’ request and the county’s suggestions. However, he said its the capital needs that are killing it, but some of them have to be done. All of the supervisors have voiced apprehension for any tax increase.

“We raised it one cent once and it was like the world was ending,” Jackson said.

Budget discussions were set to continue this week with county administrator Jonathon Weakley beginning to present a proposed budget.