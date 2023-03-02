One million dollars—that’s what the school board is seeking in new money from the county.

During a retreat meeting Saturday morning, members of the Madison County School Board were presented the superintendent’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024. The $25.5 million budget seeks approximately $10.8 million in local funding, an increase of nearly $1.1 million over the current year’s budget. And that’s just the operating fund. The $10.8 million doesn’t include the school division’s capital improvement needs which total approximately $735,000 for the upcoming fiscal year. Those needs include air units and a water pump at the elementary school; architecture and engineering for domestic water at the middle school; a heat wheel replacement at the high school; HVAC replacement and structural engineering work at the alternative education building and school buses. The school division is on a bus replacement schedule and purchases two buses each fiscal year.

The proposed budget includes a 7% raise for all employees. The state is proposing a 7% raise for all Standards of Quality funded positions so this would extend the raise to every employee in the school division. The division will receive state funding to offset a large portion of the raise which is estimated to cost $1.2 million with approximately $400,000 covered by local funds. The proposed budget also covers a 10% health insurance increase for employees. Approximately 76% of school division employees opt-in to the county’s health plan.

The proposed budget also includes a new school security officer position; $100,000 to continue the MadExplorers afterschool program; $27,000 to increase coaching stipends; a $50,000 increase for the summer school program; increase one administrator to 12 months; one new special education and one new pre-kindergarten paraprofessional; an increase in Piedmont Regional Education Partnership (PREP); increases in fuel costs and telephone costs and transitioning one part-time custodian to full-time.

Two bus driver positions are eliminated in the proposed budget. The positions were unfilled.

“We feel confident in reducing by two,” director of finance Tina Cropp said.

Federal funds associated with the pandemic, ESSER III funds, total approximately $528,000 in the proposed budget. They fund one math interventionist; one behavior specialist; one counselor; two success coaches and one technology assistant. Fiscal year 2024 is the last year for the ESSER III funding.

Overall, federal funds int he budget have decreased by approximately $615,000 to $2.2 million. At least part of the decrease is due to the loss of ESSER II funding which runs out during the current year’s budget. State sales tax is up by approximately $339,000 to $2.8 million. Other state funds are down by approximately $749,000 to $9.4 million. Cropp said she’s hopeful the school division will receive some additional state funding which is included in the senate’s budget. Part of the local funding increase is to cover a mistake in how the state calculated basic aid in the last budget. School divisions were notified of the issue via email in January. It affects both the current year budget and the fiscal year 2024 budget, totaling approximately $300,000.

School officials and school board members acknowledged that their ask this year is high. Board member Christopher Wingate said everything in the budget is important, including the 7% salary increase to stay competitive among other counties.

Cropp said the reason for the “big ask” is the health insurance increase and the 7% salary increase. She said the combination of the two makes for an unusual budget year.

“I’ve never seen a 7% raise come from the state,” Cropp said. “For four years, there was no increase at all.”

She said she wouldn’t be surprised if the state doesn’t include an increase next year. However, she said if the school division doesn’t move forward with the 7% increase this upcoming fiscal year, the division doesn’t receive those funds.

“Everybody I’ve talked to is giving the 7%,” Cropp said.

During a public hearing on the budget, supervisor Carty Yowell encouraged board members to really think about the budget and its impact on county residents. He said solidifying the fiscal year 2024 county budget is going to be challenging. He said when added up, the school’s operating budget request and CIP request, including the buses, equals approximately 11.4 cents on the real estate tax. A penny increase generates approximately $175,000. Yowell said based on an average home price of $300,000, county residents would see their real estate tax bill increase by $341. He encouraged the school board members to really go through their budget and find the excess expenses. He said having four schools and 10 administrators doesn’t add up. He pointed to Skyline CAP’s policy that no more than 15% of the total head start budget be spent on administration. Yowell also encouraged board members to get out, speak to residents and really explain the budget.

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson agreed. He said the 11.4 cents is only to fund the schools; the county is facing a multitude of increases from other areas.

“That number will go up exponentially,” Jackson said. “There will be cuts from this.”

He said the county can’t absorb both the 7% increase and the health insurance increase for employees. Supervisors are evaluating different options including passing on the health insurance increase to employees.

School board member Charles Sheads said he’d like to see education spending tied to its impact on a child.

“For every dollar spent, what’s the return on a child’s education,” he asked. “I’d like to see us tie the money spent to its return on education.”

The county supervisors were expected to meet with the schools during the regular board of supervisors’ weekly budget session Thursday.