On Monday, the Madison County School Board approved its budget for fiscal year 2024, one that contains a local funding request far less than what was first requested.

Earlier this month, the school board submitted a draft budget to the Madison County Board of Supervisors that requested approximately $1.8 million in new money from the county—approximately $1.1 million for operations and approximately $736,000 in capital requests. That budget included a 7% raise for all employees, which was proposed by the state for all Standards of Quality positions; covering a 10% health insurance increase for employees; a new school security officer position; $100,000 to continue the MadExplorers afterschool program; $27,000 to increase coaching stipends; a $50,000 increase for the summer school program; increasing one administrator to 12 months; one new special education and one new pre-kindergarten paraprofessional; an increase in Piedmont Regional Education Partnership (PREP); increases in fuel costs and telephone costs and transitioning one part-time custodian to full-time. The school division’s capital improvement needs include air units and a water pump at the elementary school; architecture and engineering for domestic water at the middle school; a heat wheel replacement at the high school; HVAC replacement and structural engineering work at the alternative education building and school buses. The school division is on a bus replacement schedule and purchases two buses each fiscal year.

However, the supervisors said fulfilling the entire request wasn’t likely and represented a 10.5 cent increase on the real estate tax, taking it from the current rate of .74 per $100 of assessed value to .845, a 14.17% increase. Taxes on a $300,000 home would increase by $211.21 per month. Supervisor Carty Yowell suggested several cuts including having employees absorb 80% of the health insurance increase; removing the $100,000 for the MadExplorers afterschool program and the $50,000 for the afterschool program, both of which were previously funded via ESSER funds which were received in response to COVID-19; removing the school security officer position since the schools already have school resource officers; removing the $27,000 to increase coaching stipends; and removing the funds associated with structural repairs at the alternative education building. He factored in $570,000 in additional state funding, which he said could be supplemented later if the state doesn’t follow through on its skinny budget add back and increase between the Senate and House budgets. The school board’s budget is based on the House budget. Yowell’s adjustments removed approximately $1 million from the schools’ request, leaving the revised request at approximately $800,000 or .046 cents on the real estate tax.

Board of supervisors Chairman Jackson said one place the division could cut is eliminating its public information officer position. He said the position was added this fiscal year and yet noone has seen the information officer and he’s not at meetings. During a recent school board retreat, board members said they’d be referring all requests for comments from the media to the public information officer as they’ve seen an increase in non-local requests.

“That’s one position that’s not needed,” Jackson said. “I see no value in it.”

The public information officer presented a Powerpoint as to his accomplishments thus far during which time school board chairman Nita Collier said it was nice to meet him.

A majority of Yowell’s cuts were present during Monday’s revised budget presentation. The budget, in its fifth iteration, removed the afterschool program, the coaching stipend increases and the school security officer. The one administrator increase to 12 months remained along with the new special education position and pre-kindergarten paraprofessional, plus increasing one custodian position from part-time to full-time. Also included are a necessary increase in PREP costs and increases in fuel costs and telephone costs.

State funding was revised to represent the General Assembly’s skinny budget amendments and the 7% increase was changed to a 5% salary increase with an additional 1% retention bonus to match the Governor’s biennium proposal of 10% over the two years. The budget also factors in a $590,000 contingency from the county which could come from state funding instead depending on what the General Assembly ultimately decides in conjunction with the calculation tool error officials announced in January. The General Assembly has corrected the error for the current fiscal year, but so far hasn’t made any correction for fy24.

Also remaining in the school board’s budget is covering the 10% (actually 9.9%) health insurance increase. This has been accomplished by eliminating three full-time teaching positions which aren’t currently filled and removing $20,000 to purchase mulch for landscaping needs. Currently, school employees pay $890.80 per month for family coverage on the division’s best, lowest deductible plan.

“Some of our lowest paid employees are not bringing home much more than $890 a month,” Collier said. “If that were to increase, they would possible have to write us a check to get insurance. That’s impossible. I don’t know how we could ask an employee to pay us to work.”

Part of the issue, school board members say, is that although county and school employees are on the same insurance plan, county employees pay less for their coverage. Director of finance Tina Cropp and superintendent Anna Graham discussed the disparity with supervisors earlier this month along with a desire to get the costs more in line with each other. Jackson agreed there should be some parallel between the two. On Monday, school board members also discussed the possibility of going out to bid to gain a more competitive rate.

“There’s absolutely no way to retain anything of quality in the classroom unless we take care of teachers,” school board member Greg Martz said. Graham said during recruiting, potential applicants ask specifically about the benefits package.

Graham said making the choice to eliminate three unfilled positions in order to cover the insurance increase was a hard, but necessary choice.

“We feel the increase is too much to pass on if we’re going to remain competitive in the region,” she said. “When we talk about hard decisions and why we would eliminate the afterschool program over a raise, we have to have employees during the day first.”

School board members are hopeful that at least some portion of the MadExplorers afterschool program can be saved through volunteerism, grants or local sponsorships. Graham said a good start would be finding someone to sponsor the play since the school division has already purchased the necessary supplies. School board Christopher Wingate, who has been a strong supporter of increasing volunteerism in the county’s four schools, said its just one more way volunteers could play an essential role.

“We’re really serious about wanting consistent, reliable volunteers,” he said.

School board members approved the budget 5-0. It requests just $84,843 in new local funding for operations, along with the possible $590,000 supplemental appropriation should the state not award additional funding and approximately $736,000 in capital improvement projects.