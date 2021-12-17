Scenic byway designated in Madison

By Gracie Hart Brooks
Editor
There’s a new scenic byway running through Madison County.
During the last meeting of the Commonwealth Transportation Board, a handful of roads in Albemarle, Greene and Madison counties were named Virginia Byways. The routes are 240 from the 250 intersection to 810 in Crozet, 810 from the 240 intersection to the Greene County line, 810 from the Albemarle County line to 33 in Stanardsville, 230 from Business 33 in Stanardsville to the Madison County line, 230 from the Greene County line to 29 and 626 from 29 to the intersection with 231 in the Town of Madison. Together, they make one long scenic byway from Albemarle to Madison.
“The object was to have a continuous/contiguous scenic byway from Albemarle through Greene and Madison,” Madison County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tracey Gardner said.
She said scenic byways draw visitors to an area.
“The very roads we take for granted are the ones others plan their vacations around, especially since Covid,” Gardner said.
Once designated, scenic byways are added to a map the state produces. In addition to the route itself, the natural, cultural, historical, recreational and architectural amenities along the routes are recognized.
Getting a route designated as a scenic byway is not an easy process. A locality has to express an interest in the designation to VDOT or the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) after which an evaluation of the corridor is conducted. That evaluation includes evaluating local zoning laws, traffic volumes and accident reports as well as researching places of historical, natural or recreational significance. According to VDOT, a joint field inspection is conducted with DCR when trees are in full leaf. A decision determining the corridor’s suitability for designation is made after local governments host public hearings and adopt resolutions of support. The Commonwealth Transportation Board then has to designate the byway, signs are installed and the route is added to the state’s official maps.
In order to successfully achieve designation, a route has to provide important scenic values and experiences; have a diversity of experiences; links together or provides access to scenic, historic, recreational, cultural, natural and archeological elements; bypasses major roads or provides opportunities to leave high-speed routes; has feasible landscape control; allows for additional features to enhance the motorist’s experience; and local government has initiated zoning or land-use controls to protect the aesthetic and cultural value of the highway.
In the case of the Albemarle, Greene and Madison routes, a review team of staff from DCR and VDOT evaluated the routes and determined they met the adopted criteria to be designated Virginia Byways.
“Providing a panoramic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah National Park, the corridor takes travelers along rural agricultural foothills and passes through three historic districts—Crozet, Stanardsville and Madison County Courthouse,” the CTB’s report states. “Easily accessible attractions along the corridor are numerous vineyards, recreational sites, farmers markets and Blue Ridge Heritage Memorials. [The memorials] honor the families displaced from the Blue Ridge Mountains when Shenandoah National Park was created in the 1930s. Collectively, these attributes provide justification for consideration of these designations.”
The 41 miles added to the scenic byway program bring the state’s total inventory to approximately 3,500 miles.