Scenic byway designated in Madison

Getting a route designated as a scenic byway is not an easy process. A locality has to express an interest in the designation to VDOT or the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) after which an evaluation of the corridor is conducted. That evaluation includes evaluating local zoning laws, traffic volumes and accident reports as well as researching places of historical, natural or recreational significance. According to VDOT, a joint field inspection is conducted with DCR when trees are in full leaf. A decision determining the corridor’s suitability for designation is made after local governments host public hearings and adopt resolutions of support. The Commonwealth Transportation Board then has to designate the byway, signs are installed and the route is added to the state’s official maps.