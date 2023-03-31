A sanity evaluation has been requested in the case of the arson of a Wolftown church.

Last week, David Gordon Netting, 45, appeared in Madison County Circuit Court. Netting faces five felony charges—arson of an unoccupied church; burglary; destruction of property; trespassing in a church; and arson of personal property. The latter two charges were direct indictments by the grand jury.

The charges stem from a fire at Rose Park United Methodist Church. On January 25, fire officials from Madison, Orange, Stanardsville and Ruckersville responded to a fire in the sanctuary of the approximately 140-year-old church. The fire caused significant damage to the church’s sanctuary. Church leaders were unsure exactly how much damage was done, but anticipated it would take a considerable amount of time to repair and rebuild. The church body has been worshipping with sister church Madison United Methodist Church since the fire. The two churches are part of the Madison Charge and share the Rev. Elizabeth Petry.

Netting was injured in the fire and taken to VCU Medical Center before being arrested Jan. 28 and held in the Richmond City Jail. He was transferred to the Central Virginia Regional Jail Feb. 1 where he remains.

In court last week, appointed attorney Mike Hallahan requested a psychiatric evaluation for his client. The evaluation will determine Netting’s competency and sanity at the time of the offense. He will be evaluated by Dr. Rasmussen at Forensic Evaluation Services, LLC. The evaluation will be done on an outpatient basis at the jail with the report due back to the court by May 24. The case has been set for a review and arraignment May 31 at 9:30 a.m.