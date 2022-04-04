 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rubio-Ortiz pleads guilty

Daniel Ortiz Rubio

Daniel Ortiz Rubio

 MCSO

A Madison County man has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of his brother.

Last week, Daniel Rubio-Ortiz, 47, entered guilty pleas to both maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle resulting in a death in a willful and unlawful manner and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. A person guilty of the first charge is found to be guilty of first degree murder.

The charges stem from a December 2020 incident in which Rubio-Ortiz allegedly shot and killed his brother, Aramis Ortiz, 44.

According to evidence presented during a preliminary hearing, Rubio said he had asked his brother to move out of the home Rubio rents with his wife at 2282 Thrift Road. Rubio said the landlord was going to raise the rent due to an extra person being in the home. Rubio said the conversation with Ortiz turned into an argument with the latter trying to strike Rubio’s wife and car with his own PT Cruiser. Rubio said he shot three times in the air to scare Ortiz who then left.

McKnight testified that Ortiz’s car was found approximately ½ mile from the home on Thrift Road. The vehicle had flipped and Ortiz was outside of the vehicle, on the ground deceased. She said Virginia State Police investigators discovered two bullet holes in the vehicle—one in the rear quarter panel and the other in the rear passenger door. The trajectory determined the one bullet had entered and exited the victim. A .40 Smith and Wesson was retrieved from Rubio’s home along with ammunition.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 6.

