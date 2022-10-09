RSA permit causes confusion

A permit modification request by Rapidan Services Authority (RSA) has caused confusion among those in the community.

Several weeks ago, RSA applied for a permit modification from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to upgrade and expand the wastewater treatment facility located on Fishback Road. The circa 1974 facility was last upgraded in 1993 and isn’t just old, but also outdated. Technology has vastly improved since 1993, said RSA General Manager Tim Clemons, plus the plant is nearing its capacity limits.

“We have a wastewater treatment plant that is 48 years old that needs to be replaced,” Clemons said. “It’s old technology and is wearing out. We thought it prudent to [also] look at expanding the size. For years we have had to tell anyone who calls in Madison there’s no capacity. It was eaten up years ago.”

RSA Director of Operations David Jarrell said the plant has an 80,000 gallons per day capacity and is currently at 70,000 gallons per day or 87% of the permitted capacity. Once it hits 95% for three consecutive months, DEQ requires a plan and schedule to upgrade the facility. Jarrell said RSA is trying to get ahead of that. He said the current treatment process is not designed for existing nutrient removal standards and with the plant needed to be upgraded, it makes sense to also expand it. Construction costs decrease as flow capacity increases. The idea would be to double the plant size from 80,000 gallons a day to 160,000 gallons a day. Jarrell said the increased capacity will also mean the implementation of additional regulations.

“Limits become more stringent as capacity increases,” he said.

Any proposed improvements will be located within the existing footprint of the facility and while there’s an idea to move the outfall to the Robinson River, the outfall at Little Dark Run will remain for the foreseeable future. RSA will apply for as much in grant funding for the project as possible and the permit modification is a required step in the process. As part of the process, notifications were sent to residents .5 miles up the stream and .5 miles down the stream from the plant.

Currently, the facility serves primarily just the town of Madison, which Clemons said is what it was built for. Expanding the plant could expand that service area, but Clemons said that will be up to the board of supervisors.

Currently, the plant has 400 equivalent dwelling units (EDUs). Doubling the size would also double the EDUs available, adding an additional 400. An EDU is essentially a connection to the public sewer system and is purchased by a developer and tied to a specific property. The Madison EDUs have long been purchased with none currently available.

EDUs could mean growth and some residents aren’t happy with that idea. Several questioned if the plant expansion is tied to a project located on Fishback Road that will bring mini storage units and housing to the area. The developer for that project has long held EDUs to develop his property and doesn’t require a plant expansion for his project to come to fruition. The project was discussed months ago during planning commission meetings and a portion of the property was rezoned in August to allow for mini-storage units.

Mary Dimartino said when she moved to Madison County 18 years ago, she was told the county had things in place to prevent growth. She questioned how development could occur without what she said are adequate sheriff and EMS departments. She also said the roads can’t handle more cars and asked about possible leaching into her well.

Colt Puryear said he was also concerned about the discharge into Little Dark Run, as did Joseph Pellitier who said he’d like to see more research done on potential creek impacts from an expanded plant.

Meanwhile, town resident Clarissa Berry said additional people on the public sewer system could benefit those who already belong to it through decreased sewer bills. She also said EDUs could help some property owners who’d like to do something, but can’t.

“Look up and down Main Street and there are buildings that can’t be developed because there are no EDUs,” she said. “If you’ve chosen to have density in one area, but there is no way to have density, it puts the county in a catch 22.”

Clemons estimated that from the start of the permit request to actual construction could take 18 months, depending on the grants received. Allison Thompson with the DEQ said the permit is currently being written. It will then undergo review by RSA before being the subject of a public hearing. If no comments are received, the permit could be issued in 60 days. For excessive comments, it could be six months.