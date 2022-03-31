RRCS purchases property

One vacant county-owned property is now not only off the books, but it will also become the local home of a vital community services agency.

Last week, Madison County Supervisors approved the sale of the former administration building at Thrift Road to Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS). The two-acre parcel consists of the former administration building and several outbuildings including those that once housed the Literacy Council of Madison County and Rapidan Better Housing. The council now rents space on Main Street and Rapidan Better Housing is encompassed within the Foothills Housing Corporation in Warrenton. The property is assessed at $566,200, which supervisors agreed was likely a little overzealous.

RRCS, which aims to improve the quality of life in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties, offers a variety of services focusing on behavioral health, developmental disability, substance use disorders and aging. Services are offered to all age levels, infants through elderly adults. RRCS used to have a presence in Madison, but that ended several years ago under previous leadership. The purchase of the Thrift Road property will allow the agency to once again have a physical hub within the county. The agency is purchasing the property for $250,000 cash.

“This will bring services in,” supervisor James Jewett said. “This is a golden opportunity for the county and citizens.”

Resident Sean Gregg, who also serves as the county attorney, said having the facility within Madison is a great opportunity.

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson agreed.

“You can say this is a subsidized purchase, but I don’t think so,” he said. “[RRCS Executive Director] Jim LaGraffe has a track record of programs that have worked. This will provide services to Madison County citizens who are most in need. It’s a big thing for Madison County and truly a bird in hand opportunity.”

Madison County Commonwealth’s Attorney Clarissa Berry is especially excited about the transaction.

“I could not express more happiness and support for this purchase,” she said, recalling when the agency’s former leadership pulled up stakes in the county. She said transferring the property to RRCS was her first thought. “I’m very excited this is something [that has] come to fruition and can provide services to Madison County residents. [RRCS] does a lot of good.”

LaGraffe said the plan is to renovate the former administration building located on the property and use it for a variety of services. He said since coming to the agency four years ago, it has been his desire to have a physical presence in the counties RRCS serves. Some of the services provided by the agency in the local space will be telehealth for those who don’t have access to high-speed internet; case management offices for meeting with clients and families; a space for toddler and infant assessments; and a larger area for group meetings.

“The idea is for it to be pretty full service with different days for different services,” he said. “I hope we’ll be doing most of what we typically do [in Culpeper], just on a more limited basis.”

LaGraffe said the property is perfect since it can be very difficult to find locations with high-speed internet in Madison County which the Thrift Road property has. He said the outbuildings on the property will likely be torn down since they’ve fallen into disrepair. That space will then be used for parking and the creation of an outdoor area.

“We’re thrilled with the building,” LaGraffe said. “We have to serve people where they are. It’s the charge of the organization.”

LaGraffe said its possible people in Orange County may also benefit from the facility although RRCS maintains a small office there which he hopes to expand. He thanked the Madison County supervisors for their assistance in securing the property.

“I can’t emphasis enough the supervisors’ support in this,” he said.

LaGraffe said finding an affordable avenue to get back into the county has been a goal since he started at RRCS. He hopes the facility will be operational by the end of the year, which he admits is fairly ambitious. Really, he’d love to be in by Oct. 30 when the agency will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“I think that’s pretty aggressive,” LaGraffe said, “but it’s our intention to move this along quickly.”

The supervisors approved a motion in support of a resolution to execute the sale 4-0. The motion was made by supervisor Charlotte Hoffman with a second by supervisor Dustin Dawson. Supervisor Carty Yowell had to exit the meeting early and wasn’t present to vote.