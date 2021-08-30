Rezoning to be considered

Other requirements in the ordinance would be upheld including a tree buffer and fencing, as well as returning the land to 100% of its previous state once the project is decommissioned in 25 years.

If ultimately approved and built, the project could generate local revenue. In addition to the rollback taxes the owners will have to pay when taking the property out of land use, industrial parcels are taxed at a higher rate. Also, last year the Virginia General Assembly passed a law allowing localities to negotiate revenue-sharing agreements with solar develops so that the developer makes yearly payments per megawatt of energy installed. The law has resulted in significant revenue for counties throughout the state. The revenue would basically be in the form of an annual tax on the project and has been estimated to be approximately $1,400 per megawatt annually for Madison County.

The rezoning application will be the subject of a joint public hearing of the planning commission and board of supervisors Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.