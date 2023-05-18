Last week, three retirees were honored for their service to Madison County Public Schools (MCPS).

Combined, Joyce Lindsey, Cathy Seale and Mary Anne Hankla have 94 years of service to MCPS. Superintendent Anna Graham said the three have worked countless hours to provide the best education for students, whether in the classroom teaching, transporting students to or making sure they had a fresh meal to eat.

Lindsey has given 30 years to education in Virginia, 29 of them in Madison County. She has been a cosmetology teacher, a bus driver, a substitute and most recently, a graduation coach at the high school. College Cheryl Paramore said Lindsey received two awards in 2005—the Virginia Career and Technical Education Outstanding New Teacher of the Year Award and the Industry National Outstanding New Teacher of the Year Award. She also received a Virginia General Assembly Senate Joint Resolution Commendation Award in 2006. Paramore said Lindsey often encouraged her fellow faculty members to get haircuts to help demonstrate barbering to her cosmetology and barbering students. She also held events for faculty member to let students practice their manicure skills.

“It has been a great pleasure working with Joyce over the past 22 years here at MCHS,” Paramore said. She called Lindsey not only a colleague, but a wonderful friend who will be missed. However, Paramore said she knew Lindsey would enjoy her scheduled cruises with her husband Ray and their family. “You know that I will be popping in just to say hi at your doorstep time and time again, so it is not goodbye as you retire, but ‘bon voyage’ my friend,” Paramore added.

MCHS Principal Betty Jo Wynham said Lindsey has especially been helping in recent years at the graduation coach, especially at a time when students were transitioning back to in-person learning post-pandemic. Wynham said personally, Lindsey was also her bus driver in upper elementary school, making her feel safe and cared for.

Meanwhile, fellow retiree Cathy “Flossy” Seale has had 32 years of service with MCPS, nine at Criglersville Elementary School and the remaining 23 at MCHS. Patty Seale said Flossy is one of a kind and is a caring, hard-working person. In her role in school nutrition, she’s interacted with decades of local children. Patty Seale said Flossy will be spending time post-retirement with her grandchildren, but also subbing in the cafeteria on occasion.

“We wish [her] nothing but happiness as she transitions into the next season of her life, but we will miss her so much,” Patty Seale said. “We love you Flossy!”

The third retiree, Mary Anne Hankla, has spent 34 years in the classroom. She was hired in 1989 as a school counselor with MCPS before becoming a middle school English teacher. Colleague David Londrey said Hankla has worked under eight principals and spent more than 6,800 days in a classroom teaching more than 2,000 students. He said Hankla has been an awesome team leader who has supported and stood up for her fellow teachers. He called her his “school mom.”

“Mary Anne is an extremely special teacher,” Londrey said. “Enjoy your retirement, you’ve earned it.”