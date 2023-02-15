When recognized on a national and international level, school divisions are typically touted for their academic excellence or innovative programs. Madison County is currently being recognized for book banning.

In January, 21 titles were removed from the Madison County High School library following the Madison County School Board’s enactment of a policy regarding sexually explicit library materials. The policy is an extension of a mandate passed down the Governor Glenn Youngkin. In April, Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) to develop model policies to ensure parents are notified if students are being taught sexually explicit instructional materials in the classroom. Youngkin’s policy did not address library books; the school board’s does.

The policy “IIAD: Sexually Explicit Content in MCPS Library Materials” was created by school board member Christopher Wingate with input from his fellow board members as well as input from the board’s attorney. It uses the Code of Virginia’s definition of “sexually explicit content.” Code defines sexually explicit content as “any description of or any picture, photograph, drawing, motion picture film, digital image or similar visual representation depicting sexual bestiality, a lewd exhibition of nudity, as nudity is defined in Section 18.2-390, sexual excitement, sexual conduct or sadomasochistic abuse, as also defined in Section 18.2-390, coprophilia, urophilia, or fetishism.”

Under the policy, parents or taxpayers may request the school board to examine content they believe is sexually explicit. The board then determines if the material in fact contains sexually explicit content in which case it would be promptly removed from the library system and disposed of according to the division’s standard surplus property disposal policy. The superintendent will maintain a list of the materials removed from the system and that list will be available upon request.

As for the acquisition of new library materials, the titles and authors of new acquisitions will be posted to the library website for 12 months from the date of delivery. Parents can then review those materials to determine if they need to be reviewed under the policy.

In January, the board officially utilized its new policy for the first time, opting to remove 21 books for the high school library on a 3-1-0 vote. School board member Charles Sheads was absent and board member Karen Allen abstained from the vote. The books removed are: “The Handmaids Tale,” of which the popular Netflix series is based”; the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature winner “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian”; The New York Times Best Seller “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”; the six-volume series “Shatter Me”; Toni Morrison’s “Tar Baby,” “The Bluest Eye,” “Sula” and “Love”; Ann Rice’s “The Tale of the Body Thief” and “Interview with a Vampire”; PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction winner “Snow Falling on Cedars”; Steven King’s “It,” “Bag of Bones” and “11/22/63: A Novel”; and “Furyborn.” Also on the list is “Empire of Thrones.” Three other books of the same series, “Throne of Glass,” “Crown of Midnight,” “Heir of Fire,” “Queen of Shadows” and “The Assassin’s Blade” were originally part of the proposed removal, but were allowed to remain.

News quickly spread of the action taken by the board with articles appearing in “Newsweek,” “The Globe and Mail,” “The Atlantic” and more. Bestselling authors Eric Shaw Quinn, Stephen King and Margaret Atwood have voiced their opinions on the matter. On Monday, Madison County residents did the same.

Speaking during the school board meeting, high school junior Devin Barden said the books in question were in the high school where students are approaching adulthood. He said highschoolers are expected to be mature enough to carry out their future careers, but yet they aren’t seen as a mature enough to handle a novel.

“I would rather experience sexual assault or genocide in a novel than firsthand,” he said.

Barden said all that is being accomplished by removing book is the division of the community and the county will tear itself apart.

Fellow student Julia Utz said the school board should be focusing more on providing students with a proper sex education than removing books with sexually explicit content. She said the board shouldn’t stick its students into the world without having taught them how harsh it is. Utz said “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” saved her life and helped her to understand her own battle with depression was normal and how to get help for it.

Parent Karina Barden said one book in the library contains far more sexually explicit content than those removed—the Bible. She said controlling ideas and information by removing books is a way to enforce controlled ignorance. She encouraged board members to read the removed books in their entirety along with the Constitution and the Bible.

Pastor Russell Biber took issue with the sentiment that the Bible is sexually explicit. He said the Bible doesn’t contain any graphic details and “all sin in the Word of God is condemned.”

High school librarian Charlotte Wood said when she originally met with Wingate and Allen last year about his concerns surrounding library books, she suggested listing titles parents wanted to keep their children from reading under the child’s name, thus keeping that child from being able to check out those books. Wood said she doesn’t believe any parent should tell any other parent what their child should read and at no time has any parent ever contacted her regarding restricting any books.

“Book banning is the most widespread form of censorship,” Wood said, explaining that since the removal of the 21 books she has been trolled, vilified and contacted by both national and international news outlets. However, she said some have opted to show their support for students. An Amazon Wish List has been created for the Madison County High School Library. The list consists of both new titles and replacements for lost titles. None of the removed books are on the list. Wood said so far, 98 books have been purchased for the library from people who have supported it because of the book banning.

“Daily students come in to see what books have arrived,” Wood said. She said the students are also adding their name to a waitlist to check out the new books as they become available. “We are making lemonade out of lemons.”

The wish list can be found online at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/26G0WL74MCSEL?ref_=wl_fv_le.

At the close of the meeting, Wingate said there are 100 million books in the world and students don’t have a right to every single book. He said its a selection process and the high school library is a children’s library. The books removed, he said, were based on the Code of Virginia’s definition of sexually explicit, not on any theology.