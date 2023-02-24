The plan to upgrade Madison County’s public safety radio system has been in process for years and hinges on the creation of four separate towers, three of which have been, or are nearing completion. The remaining tower, residents aren’t happy with.

Last week, Madison County Director of Emergency Communications Brian Gordon said the plan to upgrade the county’s radio system to a P25 system began in 2014. Initial talks involved a regional system with Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, Greene and Madison counties participating. In 2019, it was decided that Greene and Madison counties would cooperate on a system with Motorola, utilizing all assets between the two to send a signal. The system is projected to increase the county’s current coverage of 65% to approximately 95% and hinges on four tower locations that will “cast a coverage net over the county.” One tower, Blakey Ridge, was existing and new towers have been constructed at Beautiful Run and Hoover Ridge. One tower remains, but finding a location for it has been tricky.

Initially, four sites were looked at for the 174 foot tower—Banco, Dulaney, Hughes River and Leathers Lane. Gordon said Dulaney would have required too long of an access road bumping up the cost. Leathers Lane and Banco had coverage issues. Hughes River was ultimately selected, but the engineering revealed soil and erosion issues. A logging road thought to once be sufficient for accessing the site wouldn’t be able to handle the construction and a new road proved costly. The best case scenario estimate for the road and site work was $1.27 million, approximately $1.1 million over the initial budget. A new location was selected on a 38.7 acre A-1, agriculture, zoned parcel off Church Hill Road. The county entered into a lease for a 50 feet by 50 feet area in January and a balloon test has been scheduled for March 14 with the required special use permit to construct the tower set for a May public hearing. However, residents aren’t happy with the site. They say it’s too close to Etlan Community Church and the Etlan Cemetery. They also said it would ruin the viewshed.

Karen Czar, who came to the area from New Jersey, asked county officials to reconsider the location. She said she supports the idea of a tower, just not there. Ralph Yowell took issue with the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and said the agency engineered something that isn’t needed. He suggested keeping the Hughes River site and ignoring DEQ, opting to do the project the county’s own way. Paul Coates also advocated for the Hughes River site, saying he doesn’t want to go to church in Etlan and see a large tower.

“Madison County has the prettiest area up there,” Coates said. “You have a jewel up there. Don’t come and mess it up.”

Mark Fry and Ann Coates voiced concerns over the tower’s impact on the view of Old Rag.

Meanwhile, Tommy and Terri Foster offered an alternate location for the tower—their property on Dulaney Mountain. Tommy said he didn’t want the tower, but would let the county put it up. He said the tower’s proposed location near the church was a terrible spot and advocated for his property as an alternative. He said he didn’t expect the road for the project to cost much, noting it would likely need one culvert, and asked the tower not be placed on the peak of the mountain as he would like to someday construct a pavilion and a guest cottage in that spot.

County officials were checking the location the following morning, however, nothing has been decided. Planning commissioners will discuss the project again at its workshop meetings in March and April with the public hearing anticipated for May 3.