Residents oppose Criglersville project

Not everyone is happy about a proposed renovation to the former Criglersville Elementary School.

Last week, dozens showed up at a meeting Monday hosted by developer Felix Schapiro to hear more about his proposed project. He hopes to use the former school property to create an event venue, boutique hotel, restaurant, retail establishment and community asset. He intends to renovate the existing two-story school building as well as the former adjacent voting precinct. The first floor of the former school will be used for the commercial kitchen, restaurant and event venue with possible lodging should the flood plain adjustment be approved. Lodging on the first floor of a structure is prohibited in a flood plain. The second floor will be all lodging. The plan for the voting precinct is retail space including a “make your own trail mix” bar. His ultimate vision includes separate individual lodges, a fairy tale garden, a heritage apple orchard and chef’s garden and a greenhouse inspired bridal suite. One acre of the property also encompasses the Robinson River. He hopes to utilize it to provide pedestrian access to the river.

However, some neighbors have their doubts. At both the meeting last Monday and again at the planning commission meeting on Wednesday, concerned residents spoke against the project which currently includes seven 400 square foot longing units, down from the original 11. Also taken out is the one unit consisting of up to eight bedrooms. County planner Ligon Webb said the idea is to revitalize the property and have it become the anchor of a revitalized Criglersville. He said zoning the property mixed-use would do that. However, he said he's aware of citizen concerns and said any potential harms could be mitigated through a series of imposed conditions which Schapiro would have to abide by. Those conditions are still being developed but include allowed uses; the requirement of landscape and outdoor lighting plans; parking regulations; sewer and entrance regulations; and having outdoor music ceased by 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and at 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

That last one has caused some particular heartburn in the area. Renee Balfour, owner of Possum's Store, said she doesn't support the project for a number of reasons including noise and light pollution. She said it's a huge plan in a very small community and with the contract allowing four years from start to completion, she questioned what the construction noise would be like for neighboring residents. She said the time cutoffs for the music were "unthinkable" for a community the size of Criglersville. She also asked why Schapiro would attempt to apply for a historic designation for the village without talking to the neighbors.

Benny Hurr, who has lived in the area for 83 years, talked about his experiences with flooding around the school and said the area isn't suitable for cabins.

Marty McGetrick, who lives above the school, said the brick walls are like tambourines for sound, both at his house and also the nearby cemetery.

"There are hundreds of people who have relatives and loved ones in the cemetery," he said. "This impacts every visitor."

McGetrick took issue with Schapiro's idea of a publicized event calendar for his proposed development as a way to mitigate impacts.

"The idea of checking a calendar before stopping by [the cemetery] to visit a loved one is ridiculous," McGetrick said.

David Morale likened the project to a "fraternity house" and said property values would plummet because of it. He asked supervisors to call a timeout, do more fact finding and involve the residents.

Josh and Laura Smoot, who own the farm next door, expressed their concerns regarding the noise a venue would create. Josh also questioned if his weekend farming routine would cause issues with a scheduled wedding. Laura said the proposed plan adversely affects the neighboring properties, which the zoning ordinance advises against.

Jim Howell said Schapiro isn't showing respect for the residents of Criglersville.

Schapiro's attorney, Ashley Kyle, said the concerns are being heard. She said a designated person will be on-site at the venue to listen to any concerns regarding noise and correct them during events. She also said all events won't be weddings, with the venue intended to host smaller gatherings like birthday parties and corporate events. She said she's also going to discuss construction proffers with her client, which she said are very standard.

"The elementary school is a very central part of the village of Criglersville," she said. "It's a beautiful, big building and you have someone willing to purchase it and maintain it."

She said the revitalization of the building would be a benefit to the community and thus doesn't meet the definition of "spot zoning" which some have alleged.

"We will try to figure out proffers to address some of these concerns," Kyle said.

Schapiro said there are people in the community who have reached out to express their excitement about the proposed project. He said he hopes it will be somewhere everyone feels comfortable and will not be an adult fraternity house as suggested by a speaker. He said he shares everyone's love of the school.

Bonnie Dixon said she hopes a middle ground can be achieved as she'd love to see the school renovated with its memories preserved. She said she hopes some of the ideas in the proposal will be brought to fruition, but not all.

A petition created by Friends of Criglersville, a group of residents, opposing the proposed project has received dozens of signatures. The petition takes issue with what it says will be "industrial spot zoning."

A public hearing on the proposed Criglersville project is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.