Residents choose Vega, Martz

Last week, residents took to the polls, selecting a new school board member and a seventh district congresswoman.

Madison County High School graduate and longtime Culpeper County Public Schools educator Gregory Martz will join the school board. He received 2,515 or 43.75% of the votes. Incumbent Damon Myers received 2,235 votes, 38.88%, and Julius Williamson, Jr. received 904 votes, 15.72%. There were 95 write-in ballots cast.

Martz will serve for one year, which is the last remaining year of former board member Angela Eichelberger’s term. Eichelberger resigned earlier this year after which Myers was named to the seat. He will conclude his time on the board Dec. 31 with Martz taking over Jan. 1, 2023 until Dec. 31, 2023.

During Monday night’s school board meeting, Myers congratulated Martz on his victory.

“I know he will do an amazing job,” Myers said.

Myers said he will continue to support Madison County Public Schools. He has four children who are students in the school system.

On the federal level, Madison County voters chose Yesli Vega to represent them in Congress. She received 4,143 votes, or 64.02% compared to incumbent Abigail Spanberger who received 2,320 votes, 35.85%. There were eight write-in ballots cast.

However, Vega did not win the district seat. Spanberger retained the 7th District with 142,444 votes, 52.11%, compared to Vega’s 130,255 votes, 47.65%. There were 644 write-in votes cast.