Renovations underway

For the next several weeks, Madison County meetings regularly held in the auditorium on Main Street will be relocated.

Beginning this week, Madison County Board of Supervisors meetings and planning commission meetings will be held in the War Memorial Building Courtroom at 2 S. Main Street in the Town of Madison. The change is to make way for the ongoing renovation project at the county’s administration building located at 414 N. Main Street. The project, which has been 40-some years in the making, renovates the Main Street building as well as the former Health Department building behind it to create an administration campus.

For years, Madison County administrative offices have been spread throughout the county, with some located at 414 N. Main Street and others located at a building on Thrift Road. The renovation project will allow all of the major offices to be in one general area.