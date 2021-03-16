Renovations underway

For the next several weeks, Madison County meetings regularly held in the auditorium on Main Street will be relocated.
Beginning this week, Madison County Board of Supervisors meetings and planning commission meetings will be held in the War Memorial Building Courtroom at 2 S. Main Street in the Town of Madison. The change is to make way for the ongoing renovation project at the county’s administration building located at 414 N. Main Street. The project, which has been 40-some years in the making, renovates the Main Street building as well as the former Health Department building behind it to create an administration campus.
For years, Madison County administrative offices have been spread throughout the county, with some located at 414 N. Main Street and others located at a building on Thrift Road. The renovation project will allow all of the major offices to be in one general area.
In the spring of 2020, supervisors hired Norman Smith Architecture to develop the renovation plan for the two buildings. It was later put out to bid twice, with the first resulting in figures over the desired budget. The lowest bid was in the $1.2 million range for the construction of the building. The project was tweaked and put back out to bid and in December, was awarded to Clark Nexsen Construction Services for an amount not to exceed $1.1 million. The entire project, including architect fees and audio/visual equipment is estimated at $1.3 million.
When completed, 414 N. Main Street will consist of voter registration, finance, IT and the county administrator along with ADA compliant restrooms, a breakroom, conference roof and updated auditorium. In the former health department building will be building and zoning, commissioner of the revenue and the treasurer. The building will also contain two flex rooms, a board room, break room and ADA compliant restrooms.
Work on both buildings has begun. The project is expected to be completed in mid-June.