Removing the masks

Local parents can now opt their children out of wearing masks in Madison County Public Schools.

At last Monday’s school board meeting, board members approved an exception to the division’s COVID-19 Mitigation Policies allowing parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools. Parents must provide their student with a one sentence letter stating the child is authorized to not wear a mask in school. The letter must include contact information and be signed by a parent or guardian. Teachers and staff members may also opt to not wear a mask and are automatically approved for the exception, no letter required.

The exception was introduced by new board member Christopher Wingate. He said the exception was a way to put decisions back into parents’ hands.

“I believe parents know far better than me what is right for their child,” he said.

“Masking is a complicated decision,” Wingate added after Thursday’s meeting. “I think this is the right thing to do, giving parents, not the state or the school, the right and responsibility to do what is best for them. Protecting individual freedom is the American way, the Madison way.”

Several public comments were received about the proposed exception to the policy. Some were for the change, while others were not.

Susan Bramley and Cindy Taylor both spoke in favor of students wearing masks in schools. Bramley said she remembered lining up to receive the polio vaccine and doing so was considered an American’s patriotic duty. She asked that the board continue to work toward unity between families and the school division and said she sees the mask mandate as a way to do that, comparing it to “peanut-free” zones in schools. Taylor suggested that the mask exception be delayed for several weeks until the current Omicron surge has ended. She said she not only worries about the health and safety of the students, but also about the staffing and if there will be enough healthy teachers to keep schools open.

Becky Thompson asked the board to put the health and safety of all students, including those at-risk, at the forefront. She said allowing an exception to the mask mandate would be setting teachers up for failure. Similar to Taylor Thompson suggested a one-month delay in implementing the exception.

Parent Devlin Defonzo said children have been masked for two years and not one has dropped dead from wearing one. She said masks have to stop being a political decision and instead be fact-based.

“Schools who have gone mask-less have had to close,” she said. “Children don’t care about wearing a mask.”

Meanwhile Mark Utz spoke in favor of the exception which he likened to individual liberties. He said masks don’t work and supported the right to choose.

Mike Sharman also said masks don’t work as did Matt Hooser. He said someone can be fully vaccinated with their booster and wear a mask and still get the virus.

Board members themselves fell on both sides. Angela Eichelberger suggested the exception be delayed until laws and regulations change. The board’s conversation preceded new Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Two which does away with the public health order requiring masks issued by his predecessor. Youngkin’s order was issued Saturday and goes into effect Jan. 24.

The remaining board members agreed to make the exception go into effect Tuesday, Jan. 18. The exception was approved 4-1 with Eichelberger dissenting. She said research has shown masks are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 in school settings and that she only sees negatives with the exception.

“What we choose to do at school and in the community matters,” she said. “I hope this wave will calm down and we’ll have enough teachers to stay open. I don’t [favor] virtual learning.”

In addition to allowing parents to have a choice regarding face masks, the approved exception to the COVID-19 mitigation policy also aims to provide students and staff members with N95 or similar high-quality masks and states a similar exception to any future COVID-19 vaccine mandates. School staff will also seek to accommodate individuals who have a medical doctor’s written determination that others should wear masks around them due to an identified medical condition. In such cases, students won’t be forced to wear a mask against their parents’ choice, but may be asked to stay six feet away from others when not masked.

In addition, the school board updated the quarantine policy shortening the quarantine time for students, staff and faculty with exposure. Based on current CDC and Virginia Department of Health guidelines there is no quarantine for people fully vaccinated or those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 within the past 90 days but they must wear a mask for 10 days, monitor for symptoms and test if symptoms are present. For those who have been exposed and are not vaccinated, they must quarantine for five days, test on day five if possible and wear a mask and monitor for symptoms through day 10.

The school division’s mask exemption is only applicable to students, faculty and staff within the school buildings and grounds. Masking is required for all individuals on school busses because of federal regulations and students traveling to other districts for sports and activities will be required to abide by those districts rules. Masking will also be required for those returning to school within the 10 day quarantine period post exposure.