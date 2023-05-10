More than 1,200 member-owners of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) poured into Graves Mountain Lodge in Madison County on Thursday, May 4, for REC’s annual Get Connected member appreciation night.

The event gives REC members a chance to learn about solutions and services offered by their cooperative, allows them to meet with REC’s leadership team and enjoy an evening of fun and fellowship with their neighbors.

At Get Connected, members were able to learn about REC services such as The Power of Change, which allows members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar, donate a specific amount or make a one-time donation to support nonprofits that do good in our communities. They also were able to test drive electric vehicles, learn about electric safety and steps they can take to reduce their energy use and save on their electric bills.

Other interactive activities included a Live Line Trailer demonstration on power line safety, a photo booth, games and the chance to check out linemen gear and tools. REC’s Vegetation Management team also gave away hundreds of energy-saving trees to member-owners.

The event included plenty of family fun and entertainment, too, including live music by Madison resident James Tamelcoff, a performance by the Hi-Horse Cloggers, a moon bounce, pony rides, face painting and more. Community members were able to connect not just with REC’s employees, but also with their neighbors as they enjoyed a free barbecue dinner, drinks and dessert.

“Working year-round to provide affordable and reliable power is our core mission,” said Casey Hollins, Managing Director—Communications and Public Relations. “We also strive to offer solutions that provide value to REC members such as programs to help them save and options for services such as solar power or electric vehicle charging. These events help keep REC in touch with the communities we serve and give employees an opportunity to connect with members to ensure we are meeting their needs.”

REC provides electric service to over 174,000 connections in parts of 22 Virginia counties. With its general office in Fredericksburg, Va., the Cooperative operates and maintains more than 18,000 miles of power lines through its service area, which ranges from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the tidal waters of the Chesapeake Bay. For more information about REC, please visit www.myrec.coop. Follow REC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.