Pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash

A state police pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 29 Friday.

According to the Virginia State Police, March 5 at 1:46 p.m. trooper C. Kesler attempted a traffic stop on a 2006 Chrysler 300 traveling north on Rt. 29 near Wolftown-Hood Road in Madison County. The traffic violation was reckless driving by speed, 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. Law enforcement officials state the driver initially pulled over, but took off after providing false information to the trooper. A pursuit was initiated.

The chase continued north on Rt. 29 when the Chrysler attempted to crossover Rt. 29 and collided with a southbound 2006 Ford E350 that was traveling in the left lane. The impact caused the Ford to collide with a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was attempting to merge onto Rt. 29 South from S. Main Street.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 33-year-old male from Ruckersville, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVa Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 60-year-old male from Palmyra, and a 48-year-old male passenger both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.