Pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash
Pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash

MCSO
MCSO

A state police pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 29 Friday.

According to the Virginia State Police, March 5 at 1:46 p.m. trooper C. Kesler attempted a traffic stop on a 2006 Chrysler 300 traveling north on Rt. 29 near Wolftown-Hood Road in Madison County. The traffic violation was reckless driving by speed, 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. Law enforcement officials state the driver initially pulled over, but took off after providing false information to the trooper. A pursuit was initiated.

The chase continued north on Rt. 29 when the Chrysler attempted to crossover Rt. 29 and collided with a southbound 2006 Ford E350 that was traveling in the left lane. The impact caused the Ford to collide with a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was attempting to merge onto Rt. 29 South from S. Main Street.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 33-year-old male from Ruckersville, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVa Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Ford, a 60-year-old male from Palmyra, and a 48-year-old male passenger both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old male of Abington, IL and a 25-year-old female passenger both suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Both wear wearing seatbelts.

The crash closed southbound Rt. 29 for several hours. Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation. Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

