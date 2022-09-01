Popular street festival returns to Madison

After a two-year pandemic-related hiatus, Madison County’s Labor Day weekend tradition will return.

The 28th edition of Taste of the Mountains, the popular street festival held on Madison’s main drag, will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

As in years past, Taste of the Mountains will feature a variety of entertainment acts, vendors, artisans, eateries and activities. The annual event brings several thousand people to Madison County for the day and is a boon to local businesses.

Tracey Gardner, director of economic development and tourism for Madison County, credits the event’s diversity for its popularity.

“Taste of the Mountains has something for everyone,” said Gardner. “This is a great way for visitors to see much of what our county has to offer. We have live music, shopping, magic shows, a variety of eateries and the Tastings Tent- an adult only area where visitors can sample offerings from our local breweries and wineries.”

Plenty of Madison County businesses and organizations will have a presence at this year’s festival. Gardner expects several local non-profits. MESA, Madison Youth Hockey and the Madison County Volunteer Fire Department will be in attendance this year. The Madison County Animal Shelter will also be set up in Beasley Park and plans to have adoptable animals available to meet. Local craftsmen like knife maker Kevin Chasse, metalworker Thomas Morgan and artist Raymond Utz will have spaces showcasing their work. Local author Betty Mallory will also be there with copies of her successful cookbook/memoir “To Be Blessed.”

Local musicians from the Hurt Family, Dark Hollow Band, Bennie Dodd Band and Reborn will perform throughout the day. Reborn is a collaboration of three popular local performers; James Tamelcoff, Jon James of Silver Creek and John Johnson Jr. playing together for the street festival.

Madison County’s large LOVE sign will also make an appearance. The sign will be on the library lawn and festivalgoers are encouraged to take a picture at the sign to share on social media with the hashtags #LOVEVA and #MadisonVA.

Admission to the festival is free and free parking is available at the Madison County High School. Shuttle busses will run throughout the day from MCHS to Main Street and back.

For more information about Taste of the Mountains contact Tracey Gardner by phone at (540) 948-4455 or via email at tourism@madison-va.com.