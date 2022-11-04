Polls open Tuesday

Madisonians will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots.

County residents will select a 7th District U.S. House member and a school board member. There are no constitutional amendments or referendums on this year’s ballot.

This will be Madison County residents’ first time voting in the 7th Congressional District. Previously, the county had been in the 5th District until redistricting moved Madison, Greene and Orange counties to the 7th. Democrat Abigail Spanberger currently represents the district and is seeking reelection. She is being opposed by Republican Yesli Vega.

Spanberger is a former CIA case officer from Henrico. She is a University of Virginia graduate and has an MBA from a German-American program between the GISMA Business School and Purdue University. She and her husband, Adam, have three daughters. Spanberger was elected to Congress in 2018 and serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Agriculture Committee. Her top priorities include strengthening the county’s national security and fighting for families by lowering prescription costs and creating jobs.

Vega was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She is the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants and has had a career in law enforcement, first as a street cop in Alexandria and most recently as a deputy and Crisis Intervention Team member in Prince William County. She has a Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice from American Military University and is a graduate of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy. She and her Army husband have two children. Vega was elected to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in 2018. She is a strong advocate for freedom, limited government and the restoration of the rule of law.

Seeking election on the local level are incumbent Damon Myers and newcomers Greg Martz and Julius Williamson. The three are vying for a seat on the Madison County School Board which has been held for several months by Myers following the resignation of former school board member Angela Eichelberger. The person elected will serve until the end of the regular term of the seat, Dec. 31, 2023.

Myers is a Madison County High School graduate and serves as a construction manager for Jefferson Home Builders. He and his wife have several children attending Madison County Public Schools and two are already graduates. He and his wife have been investing in local youth for more than 20 years through ministry.

Martz is also a Madison County High School graduate and is the first in his family to graduate from four-year university. He is an educator at Culpeper County High School and has served on numerous committees within the school system as well as a football coach. He is the organizer of the local flag football youth program. His children also attend Madison County Public Schools.

Williamson is a graduate of Madison County High School and has a Masters in Counseling Education from James Madison University. He began his career in the Madison County Public Schools as a substitute teacher before moving into the mental health field which included mentoring in the multi-disciplinary team within the county. He and his wife have four children and 16 grandchildren and have supported them in a variety of activities involving Madison County Public Schools.

Voters should remember to bring identification with them in order to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Acceptable forms of identification include a valid photo id; government-issued id card; valid DMV-issued id card; valid Tribal enrollment or other tribal id; valid U.S. passport or passport card; valid employee photo id card; U.S. military id; nursing home resident id; voter id card issued by the Department of Elections; valid student id; voter confirmation documents; current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter; any other current government document containing the name and address of the voter; and a signed id confirmation statement. Valid ids are those that are genuine and not expired for more than 12 months except for a Virginia driver’s license in which the expiration date is not considered.

Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m. Voters in the Oak Park precinct will cast their ballots at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 2394 Mt. Zion Church Road; those in Radiant will vote at the Burnt Tree Grange, 4709 Orange Road; Rochelle at Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church, 3980 Jacks Shop Road, ; Graves Mill at Graves Chapel, 104 Bluff Mountain Road; Madison at Beth Car Baptist Church, 411 Mud Road; Wolftown at Rapidan Baptist Church,150 Rapidan Church Lane ; Brightwood at the Brightwood Ruritan Club, 4689 Lillards Ford Road; Etlan at Etlan United Methodist Church, 217 Church Hill Road; and Criglersville at the Madison County Historical Society Museum adjacent to the former Criglersville Elementary School.

In addition to the normal office hours, the Madison County Voter Registration Office will be open Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. which is the last day to vote early in-person.

Mailed ballots may be mailed to the office, but must be postmarked by Nov. 8. They can also be hand-delivered to the voting office or dropped in the box outside. Those over age 65 or with disabilities can also vote curbside the day of the election.

For more information on proper forms of identification, absentee or curbside voting or to check voter registration status or view what will appear on the ballot, visit https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. For more information on voting in Madison County, contact the registrar’s office at 948-6533.