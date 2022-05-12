Policy concerns raised

It was a packed crowd at Monday night’s marathon school board meeting as community members, parents, teachers and former students spoke against policies proposed by one board member.

School board member Christopher Wingate introduced revisions to three existing policies—curriculum, textbook and instructional material selection; teaching about controversial issues and public and parent information program. Wingate said the revisions, which represented his thoughts, were drafts to receive input from everyone involved and not something to be voted on quickly. He said expects they will be amended and clarified and his hope is to have them in place before the beginning of the next school year.

“The intent is that parents know education is parent-centric,” Wingate said. “Parents have a fundamental right to have a say in the education of their child. Second is to focus on education fundamentals. The intent is not to vilify teachers. I know the challenges teachers face; it’s hard work. There’s value in the work teachers do which is why [the board] committed in February to increase teacher pay.”

Wingate said it’s his belief Madison County teachers already abide by the guidelines he included in his proposed policy revisions and the idea is to prevent bad things from happening in the county, not correct anything that is already happening.

Wingate’s revised Public and Parent Information Program policy seeks to increase communication and transparency by posting syllabi, supplemental readings, standards of learning, teacher evaluation standards, teacher training and more to an easy to access public portal. His Teaching About Controversial Issues policy would have instructors provide instruction in an atmosphere free from bias, prejudice or coercion while refraining from expressing personal opinions. It would also prohibit educators from displaying anything taking sides on a controversial issue. Previously, a flag displayed in one of the school’s libraries stating “Love is Love” has been heavily criticized as being inappropriate for the school environment. The policy would also limit anything related to sexual orientation or gender choices, contraception and abortion to family life education classes in ninth through 12th grade only. The policy also would require written parent approval for counseling related to sexuality, sexual orientation or gender choices and parents would be allowed at the sessions with parental access to all records. Also, critical race theory would not be used to train teachers or administrators or to instruct students.

“It’s not okay for educators to share private opinions to sway students,” he said. “The whole purpose here is to protect parent rights. This no way restricts teachers from saying ‘You are a child of God [and] valued greatly’.”

Wingate’s third policy revision, Curriculum, Textbook and Instructional Material Selection, would include parents in the selection of instructional materials. The textbook committee, which is comprised of various school officials and teachers, would include at least two parents. Currently, parents are invited to review proposed textbooks previously to adoption, but are not included in the membership of the committee.

“Parents should be represented well in all choosing of materials,” Wingate said. “[The process] should be rigorous and transparent. Textbook companies think some horrible stuff is okay for children; it’s a disgrace. We ought to be careful about trusting these companies.”

Numerous speakers poked holes in the revisions, stating they would prevent students from seeking out support, would vilify teachers and wouldn’t be equitable. Mesha Jones, a parent from Radiant, said the policies need to be reviewed by teachers and parents. She said the board continues to be disconnected from the community it serves.

“I’m challenging you to gain a better understanding of the system and community you serve and not just those you consider to be your followers,” she said. “That is what it means to be inclusive.”

Jean Busboso of Locust Dale, a former teacher, asked what a teacher would have to say for it to be considered critical race theory. She said when she taught, she told her students about the Japanese invading and asked if that would have been in violation of the policy. She also asked if books were being taken out of the libraries.

“I couldn’t find a policy,” she said. “In the Bible you have incest and rape. You don’t want to take the Bible out of schools.”

Annette Hyde of Radiant said her eldest son is gay; something he didn’t choose and in fact, would have not chosen due to the treatment he has received as both a child and an adult. She said she worried the policy regarding gender and sexual orientation counseling would lead to students having no support.

“For many students, they have no one to talk to at home for fear of repercussions,” she said. “Jesus said love thy neighbor. Individual liberty in this country is for all people, not some.”

Dr. Laurel Blackmon of the Culpeper branch of the NAACP said the policies would be dangerous and harmful to children. She said LGBT black and brown youth are at the highest risk of suicide directly related to how they are treated in communities like schools. She said restricting teachers from creating an environment safe for all students is abhorrent. A child rejected at home for being transgender or gay then cannot find support at school.

“Children deserve better,” she said.

Christy Sisson of Reva said a lot of times, the only mental health services students receive are at school. She said under the law, children are considered adults for counseling and inviting parents into sessions is a violation of HIPPA. She said ethically, professionals who work in mental health already obtain parent permission before offering services.

Teacher Tori Knighton agreed and asked the board to refrain from adopting policies that would stand in the way of student supports. She said the policies could prevent teens from seeking out needed support.

Oliver Pearson of Aroda said he attended Madison County schools from pre-kindergarten to ninth grade, but then demanded to be homeschooled for how he was treated for being transgender and gay. He said coming out was traumatic resulting in educators bringing him into an office and telling him he was just going through a phase.

“That really screwed with my mental health as a kid,” he said.

His mother cautioned that the policy would essentially isolated children like her son “back into the closet.”

Joanna Faulconer said in the 1960s, special education students were treated exactly how transgender or gay students are being treated now.

“All of you need to take a step back and look at what you’re going to do to these children,” she said. “I’ve gotten seven phone calls, four from children who are terrified [and] don’t feel like they can be who they are with this school board.”

Conway Faulconer said she was the special education child and the lesbian child. She said she’s looking forward to a time when LGBT teens are celebrated.

Devlyn D’Alfonso asked the board to allow teachers to recognize LGBT students as valuable humans.

Teacher Kim Dodson said children are excited to be at school and want to be there. She said having a child struggling with mental health things and knowing he has a support system at school when mom and dad can’t be there is invaluable.

“We do this [job] because we love these babies,” she said. “We are their safe place when they have no one.”

Teacher Kendall Fears agreed. She said the policy revisions felt like a blanket staff email and if there is an issue with a teacher, it should be addressed with that teacher. She said the revisions are devisive and lack teacher involvement in their creation.

“We are breaking under this pressure,” Fears said. “I love this school system and I love this town, but I don’t currently love teaching in Madison County. I thought Preddy’s would take me out of that classroom. We are the ones that love these children. With all respect Mr. Wingate, if someone says they are struggling, I can’t say ‘you are a child of God.’ That’s what I can’t say. I feel this is pitting teachers against parents and we’re a unified team.”

Some questioned if the policies represented school issues or world issues.

Susan Bramley of Hood pointed out that a public school system is an institution that serves all students and the school board’s role is to oversee that the system is following the laws and educating all students. She questioned if the issues represented in the policy revisions are actually occurring in the schools.

“I’m just not sure these issues are issues of the school system and not issues of the world,” she said.

Carol Shirey said she felt people were dividing over something that doesn’t exist.

“Teachers need our support,” she said. “I feel like this is dividing us in a time when we should be recovering from a pandemic and don’t have enough warm bodies in the schools.”

Cindy Taylor of Graves Mill said she worries the policies were sending a strong message to teachers and administrators that they aren’t trusted and will be watched.

“In August, [board member] Nita Collier said ‘we need to get politics out of schools’ and everyone applauded, but this board has only been about politics since the beginning of the year,” she said. “What is the terrible thing teachers have done to deserve this? I’m worried you’re taking the eye off the ball and focusing on right wing conspiracy theories.”

Retired teacher Rebecca Gore encouraged the board to not attempt to produce a document that aims to keep politics and indoctrination out of the classroom by introducing a document that is political and chosen indoctrination.

“You must not ignore the information or quest of others,” she said. “That’s poor leadership.”

Former board member Angela Eichelberger asked the board to not implement any policies that would add additional work for teachers. She said instead of adding a new portal for parent access, the current website and existing portals could be improved. She also said some of the revisions unfairly target LGBT students and thus violate the non-discrimination policy.

Some, however, said they liked the parent-centric approach.

Greg Denapoli of Etlan, said education is not about race or sexual orientation, but rather the education of a person. He said parent rights are crucial right now and in Alexandria, where he once resided, he has no say.

“I want a say,” he said.

Susan Keaton of Locust Dale agreed. She said she supports the policy and wants children to learn about math and art.

“All of us really care about kids and the education of kids,” she said. “You say you want politics out of schools, but then you talk about political issues.”

She said the teachers are excellent and school is not a place to think about who you want to sleep with.

“What you do outside of schools is outside of schools,” she said.

Joe May of Etlan said the school board meeting was the most toxic environment he’s been in for a long time and was even more contentious than the board of supervisors’ meetings of yesteryear. He questioned what was wrong with the way he was raised.

“I loved the 50’s and 60’s because we learned English and arithmetic,” he said. “I don’t remember teachers ever talking about political views.”

Matt Hoosier, who acknowledged that he’s been seen as a polarizing figure in the past, encouraged people to come together to have conversations about the issues and attempt to come to a common ground.

“We all want what’s best for our kids,” he said.

Wingate reiterated that the revisions are just a starting point and would be refined based on community input. Student school board representative Samantha Woodward asked for more clarification as to when topics surrounding sexual orientation and gender would be discussed since they are included in anatomy and CNA courses. She also asked for clarification as to what teachers and counselors are taught about mental health and responding to a student who indicated self-harm.

School board chairman Karen Allen said the school system is public with lots of different people and the revisions are just ideas being thrown out with input needed.

“This is the beginning of a dialogue, a jumping off spot, not the final destination,” she said.

Allen said the policy regarding the review of instructional materials is probably one that needs more consideration. She said there’s a difference between a textbook and the extra materials they try to sell you.

“Don’t judge a textbook based on one associated novel you don’t have to purchase,” Allen said. “I don’t want to throw out something teachers need because of one book.”

She also said people need to know what they’re signing up for before committing to the textbook committee which is arduous work.

Superintendent Anna Graham suggested discussing the policies with existing teaching teams as well as sending out a parent survey. Board members agreed. The policy revisions will reappear on the June meeting agenda.

UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, Graham emailed the Eagle the following:

At the school board meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022, Board Member Christopher Wingate proposed three policy revisions. The School Board is seeking teacher, parent, and community feedback regarding these policy revisions. The survey will close on Friday, May 27.

Here is the link to the survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfS960QajybO7OwhmrpOSNhLtLWtAGzqTqLDej4v1ic2UVxRg/viewform?usp=sf_link

Policy IF: Curriculum Development and Adoption

Link to Current Policy: http://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/madison/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=AVBK5D4F995F

Link to Proposed Revised Policy: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/madison/Board.nsf/files/CE6HYN4AB9F3/$file/IF%20-%20Curriculum%2C%20Textbook%2C%20and%20Instructional%20Material%20Selection.pdf

Policy INB: Teaching about Controversial Issues

Link to Current Policy: http://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/madison/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=BYPPTN6630DE

Link to Proposed Revised Policy: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/madison/Board.nsf/files/CE6HYS4ABB06/$file/INB%20-%20Teaching%20about%20Controversial%20Issues.pdf

Policy KB: Public Information Program

Link to Current Policy: http://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/madison/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=AVBK944FD75C

Link to Proposed Revised Policy: https://go.boarddocs.com/vsba/madison/Board.nsf/files/CE6HYW4ABC54/$file/KB%20-%20Public%20and%20Parent%20Information%20Program.pdf