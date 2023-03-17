Plans are moving forward to create a new home for Madison County Emergency Medical Services.

Last month, Madison County Supervisors reviewed a renovation report for the former Madison County Rescue Squad (MCRS). The building was purchased by the county in June to create a new space for EMS which is currently housed in a leased building across the street. The former MCRS property, which consists of two parcels totaling approximately two acres, has a circa 1963 main building and other structures including a carport and outbuilding. The last county assessment placed the property’s value at $633,500. The county agreed to purchase the property for $500,000, an amount set by the squad which two supervisors said was non-negotiable. The sale was done as-is with no formal inspection.

A renovation committee was created for the property and is comprised of supervisors Dustin Dawson and Charlotte Hoffman; county administrator Jonathon Weakley; director of EMS Noah Hillstrom; facilities and maintenance manager Moonie Frazier; and building official Jamie Wilks with others added as necessary. Hurt and Proffitt and Virginia A&E evaluated the property and released a preliminary engineering report in late February.

The report contained three options for renovating the property, focusing on the main building. The modular was not included. The first option renovated the existing building at a cost of $1.35 million. The second option included tearing down the back portion and renovating the interior of the building at $2.25 million and the third included a complete tear down and rebuild at $3.65 million. The supervisors ultimately chose option one. It creates four climate controlled bays, offices for the officials, seven separate bedrooms for staff, updated lockers and bathrooms, a radio room, storage areas and a medical supply room. The layout also includes a kitchen, dining room, day room, reception area and lobby. Supervisors and Weakley removed some items included in the report and refined others getting the project price down to $771,000. That amount is included in the CIP of the FY24 draft budget with $270,000 included as rollover from the current year’s budget.

Not included in the report were plans for improving the outside aesthetics of the building. Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said a little cleaning would likely go a long way.

“I think it needs to be power-washed, cleaned up and evaluated,” he said.

The lease for the current EMS space runs out May 1, but will be renewed for 12 months with a 90-day termination provision. The renovation of the former MCRS building is expected to take time to complete before the department can relocated. The rent is not increasing in the renewal.