Mini-storage units have been approved for a location off U.S. 29, but not without some differing opinions among planning commissioners and supervisors.

Earlier this month, a public hearing was held to consider a special use permit (SUP) application by Thomas Worman to construct up to 200 mini-storage units in up to eight buildings on a 2 acre portion of a 2.5 acre business, B1, zoned parcel. The land is located off U.S. 29 and currently contains a 2,800 sq. ft. commercial building. The building is home to a tobacco shop and a used car dealer, but those leases expire in 2024.

County planner Ligon Webb said storage units aren’t known to be heavy traffic generators and there is already a taper lane at the existing entrance. He said its possible Worman could negotiate a shared entrance with neighboring landowner Kevin McHaney. Webb said the property is adjoined by agriculture, A1, zoned land in the rear which requires a 50 ft. setback. On both sides are B1 zoned land which suggested a setback of up to 10 ft., but that is not a requirement.

Ron Houser, who owns the A1 land in the rear voiced concerns about runoff stating he has two streams on his property. He said Worman’s land is heavily slopped and questioned how a holding pond would be constructed.

McHaney also voiced concerns. He said there are two septic tanks and two wells on the property. He questioned how the land could even be developed since a large portion is taken up by the drainfield.

The project may need to be downsized, depending on the land, Webb said. That’s why, he said, the conditions said up to 200 units in up to eight buildings.

Planning commission chairman Steve Carpenter said he was uncomfortable with a lack of information on the proposed project. Commissioner Mike Snider disagreed. He made a motion to recommend approval of the project with a 10 ft. vegetative buffer. The motion failed for lack of a second.

Planning commissioner Nathan Cowan motioned to recommend denial of the application based on a lack of available information. Commissioner Pete Elliott, who said there is no one who supports business in Madison County more than himself, seconded the motion. It passed 4-1 with Snider dissenting. Commissioner Fay Utz abstained and commissioner Daniel Crigler was absent.

Webb said while he appreciated the commission’s due diligence, most of the concerns would be taken care of during the site plan phase of the project. An additional public hearing is required before a site plan is approved.

Supervisor James Jewett suggested remanding the application back to the planning commission. He said there were too many unanswered questions. He made a motion to that effect, which was seconded by supervisor Dustin Dawson.

Supervisor Carty Yowell agreed with Webb saying most issues he’s heard that need to be addressed are drainfield and parking which will dictate the number of units and buildings that are constructed.

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson echoed Yowell’s statement, saying Worman’s plan will have to go through the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

“I’m comfortable VDOT and DEQ will take care of issues,” supervisor Charlotte Hoffman added. “It’s a good business. Noise is basically nil.”

Jewett’s motion failed 2-3 with Yowell, Jackson and Hoffman dissenting. Yowell then made a new motion approving the application with the addition of a 10ft. vegetative buffer. It was seconded by Hoffman and passed 3-2 with Jewett and Dawson dissenting.