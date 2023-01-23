Planning commission shrunk

It’s been talked about on and off for years, but last week it actually happened—the board shrunk the commission.

For years, supervisors and planning commissioners have discussed if the commission was too large. At one point, it consisted of 11 voting members before being reduced to nine voting members and two supervisor liaisons. Now, it’s been reduced again.

Planning commissioners serve for a period of four years with the option to reapply for appointment to subsequent terms. This month, four terms will end—that of Peter Work, Francoise Seillier-Moisewitsch, Steve Carpenter and Nathan Cowan. All four applied for reappointment. However, supervisors opted to decrease the commission’s size.

“We’ve talked multiple times about narrowing the numbers,” board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said.

Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman made a motion to reduce the commission to seven voting members and reappoint Carpenter and Cowan. It was seconded by Dustin Dawson and approved 5-0. Jackson and supervisor Carty Yowell will remain as liaisons to the commission.

The planning commission will meet for a worksession Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.