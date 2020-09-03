 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plane crash results in trail closures
0 comments

Plane crash results in trail closures

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Buck Hollow Trail Overlook

Sunrise at Buck Hollow Overlook

 Neal Lewis/NPS

Two areas in the Shenandoah National Park are currently closed after a plane crash Tuesday.

On Sept. 2 at 11:14 a.m., the park communications center received a report that wreckage from a plane crash had been located less than a mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive in the Central District of the park. The body of a male was found in the wreckage of a Piper PA-20 airplane. The Piper PA-20 is a high-wing light aircraft produced in the post-World War II period between 1950-1954. The deceased has not been identified.

The Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Rt. 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while the investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed.

The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crescere SUP approved
News

Crescere SUP approved

Outside, thunder rolled and rain pelted off the auditorium’s roof, but inside the conditions were just as stormy as the joint public hearing regarding a special use permit for Crescere Agri-Resort lasted into the wee hours, with supervisors ultimately approving it just shy of 2 a.m.

Ribbon cutting held
News

Ribbon cutting held

A ribbon cutting more than 10 years in the making was held at the base of Old Rag last week.

Grymes, Woodberry prepping for return to school
News

Grymes, Woodberry prepping for return to school

Local public schools are not the only educational institutions gearing up for opening day of the COVID-19 era. Grymes Memorial School in Orange and Woodberry Forest School in Madison County, also are making careful plans for the new school year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert