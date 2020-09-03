Plane crash results in trail closures

Two areas in the Shenandoah National Park are currently closed after a plane crash Tuesday.
On Sept. 2 at 11:14 a.m., the park communications center received a report that wreckage from a plane crash had been located less than a mile down the Buck Hollow Trail from Skyline Drive in the Central District of the park. The body of a male was found in the wreckage of a Piper PA-20 airplane. The Piper PA-20 is a high-wing light aircraft produced in the post-World War II period between 1950-1954. The deceased has not been identified.
The Buck Hollow Trail, including the parking areas on Rt. 211 and the Meadow Springs parking area on Skyline Drive at mile 33.5, and the Buck Ridge Trail are closed until further notice while the investigation takes place and the wreckage is removed.
The Virginia State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting with the incident.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!