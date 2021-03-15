Parking problems persist

Supervisor Carty Yowell said the issue isn’t a parking one, but is rather a safety issue. He said the town should take the lead. Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman agreed.

“They’re a government agency like us,” she said. “They should take care of their town. We shouldn’t have no parts of this.”

During the council meeting last week, L Rodriguez, a tenant in the BulletProof building expressed concern that the mayor and Yowell were involved in creating a parking ordinance because of a perceived conflict of interest as they are members of the board of directors of the free clinic and the county supports the free clinic. Rodriguez also asked council for past minutes of meetings and town financial records from 1976 to present. Rodriguez expressed the belief that Phillips, the owner of BulletProof, parks in front of the building to protect employees and customers from being injured if a vehicle crashed into the building.

Lamar quickly dismissed the allegations and pointed out that VDOT has previously asserted that Main Street is not wide enough to safely park on the street.

“I have not served on the board of the free clinic for several years,” said Lamar. “This isn’t a case of discrimination against any business. It is a public safety issue, nothing more.”