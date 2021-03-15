Parking problems persist

The March meeting of the Madison Town Council continued to be a forum for townspeople to debate the safety and legality of parking along Main Street.
Lack of public parking lots and the narrow road are posing a challenge for town government as they try to balance the business needs with public safety and the March 4 council meeting proved to be a continuation of the debate raised at the Feb. 4 meeting when Brenda Clements, then executive director of the Madison Free Clinic appealed to the town council to develop a parking ordinance to resolve parking issues with neighboring business BulletProof.
Clements and other community members have expressed concern for the safety of both pedestrians and motorists leaving the clinic because visibility is blocked by parked vehicles in front of BulletProof. Last summer, Clements inquired about who bears responsibility for parking enforcement and appealed to both VDOT and law enforcement. After a site visit, VDOT put a No Parking sign for the western side of the street between the clinic and the crosswalk. Despite the sign, BulletProof owner Josh Phillips and his customers continue to park there which according to Clements creates a hazard for drivers and pedestrians leaving the clinic. When she appealed to law enforcement, the Virginia State Police told her it wasn’t their jurisdiction and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office refused to enforce parking regulations without an ordinance.
After lengthy public discourse where several town residents expressed concern about vulgar signage on the BulletProof building as well as the parking issue and several BulletProof supporters expressed their belief that Clements’ assertions were purely politically motivated, the council ended the Feb. 4 meeting agreeing to look into the possibility of moving the crosswalk as a possible solution.
With further discussion of a parking ordinance on the March 4 meeting agenda, mayor Willie Lamar read a letter from Madison County Sheriff Erik Weaver asking the Madison County Board of Supervisors and Madison Town Council to contact the Virginia Department of Transportation Resident Engineer to request additional no parking signs along Main Street. Weaver’s request is for no parking signs to extend north from the courthouse to the Madison Eagle office at 201 N. Main St. and for the town to create a towing ordinance which would allow law enforcement to tow vehicles parked within the zone. Weaver has recommended the towing fee be no greater than $750 per towing.
“There’s an issue going on in the community,” Weaver told supervisors during their Feb. 23 meeting. “I’m trying to resolve some bickering going back and forth. I want to make sure it’s fair to everyone. Everyone gets no parking signs.”
County attorney Sean Gregg said at the time the issue is entirely in the town. He said there would be two ways to resolve it—the town passes its own ordinance or the town agrees to change. He suggested supervisors wait until the town gives some guidance.
Supervisor Carty Yowell said the issue isn’t a parking one, but is rather a safety issue. He said the town should take the lead. Supervisor Charlotte Hoffman agreed.
“They’re a government agency like us,” she said. “They should take care of their town. We shouldn’t have no parts of this.”
During the council meeting last week, L Rodriguez, a tenant in the BulletProof building expressed concern that the mayor and Yowell were involved in creating a parking ordinance because of a perceived conflict of interest as they are members of the board of directors of the free clinic and the county supports the free clinic. Rodriguez also asked council for past minutes of meetings and town financial records from 1976 to present. Rodriguez expressed the belief that Phillips, the owner of BulletProof, parks in front of the building to protect employees and customers from being injured if a vehicle crashed into the building.
Lamar quickly dismissed the allegations and pointed out that VDOT has previously asserted that Main Street is not wide enough to safely park on the street.
“I have not served on the board of the free clinic for several years,” said Lamar. “This isn’t a case of discrimination against any business. It is a public safety issue, nothing more.”
Jana Jackson, interim director of the Madison Free Clinic further clarified the issue explaining the non-profit does not receive county funding. Yowell is a current member of the free clinic board although Lamar resigned several years ago because he felt it was a conflict of interest with his pharmacy.
Vice mayor Nancy Knighting pointed out that the risks to pedestrians using the crosswalk are greater when vehicles are parked in front of BulletProof obstructing the view of oncoming traffic and asked Rodriguez to consider their safety as well as the occupants of the gun shop.
“Call me naive, but I just don’t think we have that much danger of [a motorist] running into the building,” said Knighting. “If you are worried about the safety of the people in the building you have to have some concern for people trying to get across the street.”
Councilman Charles Carter asked Rodriguez if BulletProof would consider giving up one of the spaces to improve visibility and possibly resolve the issue without an ordinance and Rodriguez agreed to ask Phillips, who was not at the meeting, about the possibility.
Maynard Sipe, attorney for the town pointed out that no one business is being singled out and expressed an interest in moving forward with an ordinance to resolve what has been an ongoing problem and reiterated that parking safety has been a town issue long prior to BulletProof.
Lamar offered to consult both VDOT and the sheriff for guidance in the matter and council moved to table the discussion until its next regular meeting April 1.