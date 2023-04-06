Shenandoah National Park will host a virtual meeting later this month to share data collected during the Old Rag pilot program.

The program was first implemented last year from March through November to ease crowding and congestion while improving visitor experience and safety.

During the program, hikers who used trails in the Old Rag area, including the Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access trails, were required to purchase day-use tickets. The tickets were capped at 800 per day and often sold out, especially in the fall.

Initially, park staff had planned to operate the pilot program for just one year before reviewing collected data to determine its future implementation. The data was expected to be released in early January. However, two winter storms in December caused damage, closing Skyline Drive and delaying the evaluation of the program. It was reinstated for a second year March 1.

Now, park staff is releasing the delayed data. In a 27-page written report, park officials said 95,444 tickets were sold over the 275 days of last year’s pilot program. Twenty days sold out, with the bulk of those occurring on weekends and holidays in the fall. Data collected via trail counters, remote counters and field observations showed that some tickets went unused while on other days, the number of hikers exceeded the number of tickets sold, indicating that some may not have followed the new rules.

October was the busiest month, averaging 468 hikers per day while March saw the least use, averaging 211 hikers per day. October had 22% more daily hikers on average than April, the second busiest month, and March had 24% fewer daily hikers on average than August, the second least busiest month. Saturdays were the busiest days overall, accounting for 30% of total use.

The data also revealed that most hikers complete their hike in a clockwise circuit route, beginning on the Ridge Trail in the morning and reaching the Saddle Trail in the afternoon. The use of Berry Hollow Trail to access Old Rag was minimal, but consistent across all three seasons. There was an average of 2.9 hikers in the spring, 3.0 hikers in the summer and 3.3 in the fall.

Parking, which has been an issue for locals in the past as cars have been parked alongside the roadways, was almost monitored. Camera issues only allowed data to be collected 243 of the 275 days of the pilot program, but during that time the overflow lot was needed on 47 days. The overflow lot, which holds 150 cars, is opened when the first lot, 92 vehicles, and the second lot, 50 vehicles, are full. Forty-one of the 47 days were on a weekend or holiday while the remaining six occurred on Fridays.

Though the Old Rag Day Use area was the primary focus of the pilot program, trail counters were installed on seven other trails to better understand their use and how the pilot program impacted the use of other trails. The seven include Berry Hollow, Nicholson Hollow, Robertson Mountain, Whiteoak Canyon, Buck Hollow, Hazel River and Little Devil’s Stairs. All seven trails had greater weekday use in every month monitored and all were most popular in the fall, expect for Whiteoak Canyon which was busiest in the summer. It was also the busiest of the seven overall.

Summing up the data, park officials said the pilot program seemed to reduce crowding at the chute and summit of Old Rag, although crowding during busy weekends and holidays still exists. Also, ticket sales differed from actual use with many days having higher ticket sales and lower use. Every month showed days of high or maximum use, but there was always parking available in one of the three lots.

“These and additional findings will be used to help inform future park decisions regarding Old Rag management,” concluded the report. “The park plans to continue data collection efforts in the coming year(s) to build a more robust dataset that can be used to inform adaptive management actions to further disperse use. Overall, a better understanding of visitor use patterns will help the park achieve its continued goal of improving the visitor experience, park resource conditions, and wilderness character.”

Park staff will host a virtual public meeting to share analysis of the data collected last year. The meeting, which will be held April 17 at 7 p.m., will include an opportunity to ask questions about the data and the report. Following the meeting, a portal will be available to collect public comments.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation while we tested a means to ensure a high-quality visitor experience and protect park resources at Old Rag,” Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Patrick Kenney said. “We look forward to sharing the data and getting additional input, especially from those who have experienced Old Rag during the pilot.”

A link to attend the April 17 meeting will be posted online at www.nps.gov/shen.

To purchase a ticket to hike Old Rag, visit https://go.nps.gov/oldragticket. Similar to last year, a total of 800 tickets will be available for each day through November 30; 400 will be available 30 days prior to the date of arrival, and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Hikers must purchase their tickets online at recreation.gov before their arrival. Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket fee of $1.00.

Tickets are not sold in person and should be bought well in advance of entering the Old Rag area as there is no internet service in the area and cell service is scarce at best. Each hiker must have their own ticket regardless of age. In addition to tickets and paid entrance fees, hikers must also have photo identification to use purchased tickets.