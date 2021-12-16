Park announces new activity fees; will proceed with Old Rag day-hiking ticket pilot program

Shenandoah National Park will implement changes to the park’s fees after reviewing public comments on its proposal to increase or establish new fees for three recreational activities including: camping in established campgrounds, hiking Old Rag and backcountry camping. The proposal does not include an increase in entrance fees and focuses only on specific user fees.

The proposal was presented to the public and almost 400 comments were received. Feedback on the three components of the proposal were overall supportive.

Under the approved changes, the nightly fee for campgrounds will increase to $30 at all campgrounds with group sites increasing to $75 as presented in the August proposal. This is the first increase to campground fees since 2007. The new fee structure will take effect immediately with reservations for the upcoming season opening December 16 on www.recreation.gov.

“Shenandoah National Park will use the increased revenue to fund projects and services that will benefit the visitor and contribute to the protection of Shenandoah’s natural and cultural resources,” explained Superintendent Patrick Kenney. “As a result, visitors can expect improvements in the campgrounds over the next few years, such as new picnic tables and fire grates.”