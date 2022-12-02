 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paintings by Ford on display

  • 0
Ford

Tony Ford’s paintings are on display at Revalation Vineyards through the end of the month.

 Contributed photo

Madison County native, Tony Ford, grew up on his grandfather’s farm. Inspired by living in this picturesque countryside, his watercolor (and occasionally acrylic) paintings depict scenes that he sees in his day-to-day life in Virginia or objects that he remembers from his childhood.

The artist calls his style “realistic” and paints from photographs, en plein air, and creates new paintings of images conjured in his head.

He is sometimes influenced by the work of classical painters, including Monet who is considered the master of painting color and capturing light. The painting “Robinson River Blues” by Ford, is part of the exhibit at Revalation and was conceptualized after viewing a painting by Monet.

His love of art was pronounced even in elementary school, when he used to get in trouble for doodling on his papers. The beauty of blank pages or canvases encouraged Ford to fill the space with new artwork. A painting created by Ford when he was in high school is currently on display in the jury room of the Madison County Courthouse.

People are also reading…

The centerpiece of his exhibit at Revalation Vineyards is “The Power Dam”, a large watercolor painting which received the Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award at the 49th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival, held in September. Tony Ford’s work will be on display and for sale in the tasting room until the end of December.

Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison. For more information visit www.revalationvineyards.com or call (540) 407-1236.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Criglersville denied

After nearly a year of discussions, supervisors voted last week to deny a rezoning request for the proposed development of the former Criglersville Elementary School.

Glamping a no-go

After months of discussion, supervisors opted to deny a special use permit (SUP) to establish a glamping event venue in the county.

Christian school expanding

Christian school expanding

After months of discussion, supervisors opted to deny a special use permit (SUP) to establish a glamping event venue in the county.

Madison library to host open house

Madison library to host open house

The Madison Library will hold an open house with a live reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert