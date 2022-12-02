Paintings by Ford on display

Madison County native, Tony Ford, grew up on his grandfather’s farm. Inspired by living in this picturesque countryside, his watercolor (and occasionally acrylic) paintings depict scenes that he sees in his day-to-day life in Virginia or objects that he remembers from his childhood.

The artist calls his style “realistic” and paints from photographs, en plein air, and creates new paintings of images conjured in his head.

He is sometimes influenced by the work of classical painters, including Monet who is considered the master of painting color and capturing light. The painting “Robinson River Blues” by Ford, is part of the exhibit at Revalation and was conceptualized after viewing a painting by Monet.

His love of art was pronounced even in elementary school, when he used to get in trouble for doodling on his papers. The beauty of blank pages or canvases encouraged Ford to fill the space with new artwork. A painting created by Ford when he was in high school is currently on display in the jury room of the Madison County Courthouse.

The centerpiece of his exhibit at Revalation Vineyards is “The Power Dam”, a large watercolor painting which received the Katie Hill Vaden Memorial Award at the 49th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival, held in September. Tony Ford’s work will be on display and for sale in the tasting room until the end of December.

Revalation Vineyards is located at 2710 Hebron Valley Road, Madison. For more information visit www.revalationvineyards.com or call (540) 407-1236.