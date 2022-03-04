Orange man arrested in Graves Mill murder

An Orange County man has been charged with murder following an incident that occurred Monday in Graves Mill.

On Monday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Graves Mill area of the county for a deceased male located within a residence. The victim has not yet been identified.

On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced that Larry Allen Young, Jr. of Orange has been charged as a result of the investigation. Young faces first degree murder; breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny with a deadly weapon; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; malicious discharge in an occupied dwelling; possession of a firearm in violation of a protective order; and grand larceny of a firearm. He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on unrelated charges that also occurred Monday.

Young was arrested in Charlottesville Monday on abduction; brandishing a firearm; assault and battery and violating a protective order. University of Virginia Police responded to a possible armed robbery in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street. Young had already fled, but was located in the construction area behind Alderman Library. Police negotiated with him for an undisclosed amount of time before making the arrest. The incident locked down the university for approximately 15 minutes.

Young is expected to appear in court March 17 for the Charlottesville charges. No court date has been set in the Madison case.