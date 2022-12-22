Open space removed from classifications

Open space is no longer a classification for the purposes of assessments in Madison County.

Last week, the Madison County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance removing the classification. As defined by the Code of Virginia, open space refers to real estate used or preserved for park or recreational purposes; conservation of land or natural resources; floodways; wetlands; riparian buffers; historic or scenic purposes; or assisting in the shaping of character, direction and timing of community development or for the public interest and consistent with the local land-use plan. The classification is causes the landowner to receive a tax savings. However, open space requires at least five acres and is only good for a pre-determined amount of time, for example 10 years. There are also several conditions placed on the property including restrictions on construction, grazing, subdivision and more. If the land were to come out of the open space classification, rollback taxes would occur.

The open space classification has been included in the county’s ordinance for special assessments since 1977, but it has never been used. Recently, several people expressed interest in the classification leading the board to review it. They ultimately decided removing it would be best. A public hearing was held last week during which only one person spoke.

Mike Fisher of Uno said there had been some confusion among county residents regarding the classification. Some residents had expressed concerns removing the classification would have an affect on agricultural land.

Board of supervisors chairman Clay Jackson said open space has zero affect on active agriculture. It also doesn’t affect conservation easements which are handled at the state level.

The Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC), meanwhile, urged the county to retain the open space classification. They said it’s an important conservation tool that complements the other three uses and furthers the county’s comprehensive plan.

“While the agriculture, horticulture and forestry uses involve real estate realizing some commercial value, the open space use exists as a means of preserving the natural resources, beauty and character of the rural portions of the county,” said PEC’s Madison County Field Representative Don McCown.

However, supervisors disagreed.

“[The ordinance] needs to be amended,” Jewett said. “I don’t think there is any benefit to the county in retaining the open space designation.”

Supervisors voted to amend the ordinance removing the open space classification 5-0.