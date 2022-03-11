OMC, Front Royal Cooperative announce merger

In the early 1930s, a group of Orange County farmers pooled their resources to order large amounts of seed and farm supplies that were delivered by train to the local rail station.

By 1935, this group, the Orange Madison Farmers’ Cooperative, built a mill and warehouse in Orange and in 1937, the group built a second location in Madison. By the 1950s, the co-op opened a third location in Gordonsville. The Gordonsville location closed in 1997 but the group continued to operate a third location, by leasing the Louisa Feed Service and then eventually purchasing the store in 2017. The three stores have been providing agricultural services, animal feed and supplies to members and their communities for nearly a century.

Like many other industries, farming has been hit hard by inflation. Input costs have increased with fuel costs rising rapidly and fertilizer doubling in cost since 2020. Looking for a way to increase buying power and strengthen service, the Orange Madison Cooperative merged with the Front Royal Cooperative last Tuesday. The merger is seen as a way for both businesses to strengthen and provide high quality service and products to members and their communities and was unanimously approved by both boards.

According to Serena Humphrey, the marketing and communication specialist for Orange Madison Cooperative, the merger is one more way the cooperative can continue to benefit the local farm community well into the future.

“Looking toward the future, it made more sense to merge,” said Humphrey. “The merger gives us significantly more buying power, increases our presence throughout the area and gives us an opportunity to expand our territory. Instead of three stores we’re now five; with Front Royal and Upperville. This is another change that we’ve made to support our strength into the future, much like our separating our management from Southern States and joining GROWMARK in 2020.”

The cooperatives believe the merger will support long-term financial stability. Both the Orange Madison Co-op and Front Royal Co-op have been financially strong but merging increases buying power and enables the cooperative to remain competitive.

Humphrey believes the merger will allow for a greater presence in Rappahannock and northern Culpeper counties. The areas have been on the edge of both Front Royal and Orange Madison territories and now are in the middle.

“It is our hope that it will be easier for farmers in Rappahannock to access our services now,” said Humphrey. “The agricultural landscape is changing as development changes our region. More farmers have moved into Rappahannock as northern areas have become more developed.

Humphrey reported that the merger has been well received by both the customers and staff of the newly merged cooperative.

“I think this is a win-win for everyone,” said Humphrey. “We are able to keep costs down, offer our customers plenty of options and share some of the responsibilities.”