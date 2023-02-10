A pilot program requiring hikers to pre-purchase tickets to a popular Madison County destination will continue for a second year.

Last week, Shenandoah National Park officials announced that the park’s Old Rag pilot program will be reinstated March 1. The program was first implemented last year from March through November to ease crowding and congestion while also improving visitor experience and safety.

During the program, hikers who used trails in the Old Rag area, including the Saddle, Ridge, and Ridge Access trails, were required to purchase day-use tickets. The tickets were capped at 800 per day and often sold out, especially in the fall.

Initially, park staff had planned to operate the pilot program for just one year before reviewing collected data to determine its future implementation. The data was expected to be released in early January. However, two winter storms in December caused damage, closing Skyline Drive and delaying the evaluation of the program.

“Reopening Skyline Drive was our top priority in January, which did not allow us the time needed for evaluating the pilot program” explained Superintendent Pat Kenney. “We have decided to reinstate the pilot for 2023 to gather more information and to be able to devote time for careful consideration of a longer-term solution to address our concerns at Old Rag.”

Park staff is expected to share the 2022 pilot program data in the next few months and provide an opportunity for additional public input.

In the meantime, the pilot program will be in place for at least one more year with it kicking off March 1. Similar to last year, a total of 800 tickets will be available for each day from March 1 to November 30; 400 will be available 30 days prior to the date of arrival, and the remaining 400 will be released five days in advance. Hikers must purchase their tickets online at recreation.gov before their arrival. Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A day-use ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the day-use ticket fee of $1.00.

Tickets are not sold in person and should be bought well in advance of entering the Old Rag area as there is no internet service in the area and cell service is scarce at best. Each hiker must have their own ticket regardless of age. In addition to tickets and paid entrance fees, hikers must also have photo identification to use purchased tickets

For more information about the pilot and details on obtaining tickets, visit https://go.nps.gov/oldragticket.