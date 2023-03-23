Supervisors have advertised a proposed budget that contains no tax increase.

As in previous years, the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget heavily focuses on education and public safety. The $64.1 million budget, of which $31.5 million is in the general fund, is balanced using approximately $3.9 million in fund balance—$1.2 million for the general fund and $2.7 million for the capital fund.

The budget includes a 5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for employees and a 50/50 split of a 9.9% health insurance increase, as well as investments in training and certification opportunities for employees. Initially the state was proposing a 7% COLA for Standards of Quality (SOQ) positions in education and compensation board employees, but lowered it to 5%.

The capital budget includes approximately $533,000 for the county’s capital asset replacement program including facility needs, $302,000 in vehicles and equipment including four cars at the sheriff’s office and $100,000 for technology. Also included in the capital budget is $3.3 million for the county’s safety radio system program; $3 million for broadband implementation associated with the RISE project; $107,000 for the Tyler software project; $300,000 set aside for the county’s next reassessment; $771,000 to convert the former Madison County Rescue Squad building into the EMS building; and $212,000 for Madison County Parks and Recreation’s Hoover Ridge project. Approximately $715,000 is including for school capital project including plumping, HVAC and vehicles and equipment.

Outside agencies will receive $2.3 million collectively. This includes funding for the library, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center and more.

The budget also includes $287,820 in operational contingency for unexpected costs; $30,000 in contingency for annual leave; and $144,192 in contingency for unexpected costs related to schools. The latter is far less than the $590,000 in local contingency included in the approved school board budget should the state not come through on additional funding. The General Assembly is expected to reconvene next month.

Supervisors plan to receive comments on the budget during a public hearing April 11 at 7 p.m. Official adoption of the budget is expected the following week with appropriation in early June.

As part of the budget process, supervisors refined their goals and priorities for the upcoming fiscal year. These include improving access to broadband services by August 2025, the expected completion date of the RISE project; completing major capital projects including the public safety radio system by August 2024 and the Tyler financial software implementation by January 2024; completing a facilities inventory and needs assessment with planning for a new EMS facility done by July 2023 and disposing of surplus real estate by December 2023; establishing and maintaining an ongoing CIP by July 2023; negotiating the exit from RSA which is imminent but has a completion date of July 2023; increasing human resource support and employee assistance by July 2023; and completing the ongoing comprehensive plan update by December 2023.