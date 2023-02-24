Another short term rental project will be in front of the board of supervisors next month, but this one is a bit more...reflective.

Simon Graff has applied for a special use permit (SUP) to operate three short-term rental units on his 10.7 acre A-1, agriculture, zoned land located off Etlan Road. Each unit would be approximately 1,700 square feet and consist of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The units are unique in that they’ll be elevated with one unit consisting of the main bedrooms with two studies, one higher and one lower, attached via outdoor walkways. The biggest unique characteristic though is that they’re mirrored. The units are made of reflective glass that absorbs the sunlight and is meant to disappear into its surroundings. Similar units have become popular in North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee with Bolt Farm Treehouse in Chattanooga offering the first in the country.

Graff said the units are fairly small and will each accommodate four people. He said they’re unlikely to generate the type of noise larger homes would, with the idea being those staying in the units would go out and experience all Madison County has to offer. The units will be served via one well with a holding tank and three drain fields. Neighbor Jeffrey Yablon isn’t thrilled with the idea. He said he wouldn’t have an issue if the permit were for someone who actually lived on the property they were using. However, he said Graff lives in Charlottesville leaving the rentals unmanned. Yablon said the benefit of the business to the county is minor, to the owner is great and to the neighbors is a great detriment. He said allowing the rentals to be constructed so close to each other is really a decision to subdivide the land in the future. He also worried about the water table, which he said has experienced issues in the past and said the rentals will be a place for parties.

County planner Ligon Webb said the way the units are proposed, the land won’t meet subdivision requirements. He noted that seven conditions have been recommended for the SUP. These include the permit running with the land; limiting the units to three with none exceeding 1,800 square feet of interior space; limiting overnight guests’ vehicles to two per unit for a maximum of six vehicles on site; prohibiting outdoor commercial or produced events including weddings; prohibiting amplified sound; requiring lighting to be downward pointing and shielded; and requiring a landscaping plan. The SUP will be the subject of a joint public hearing with the Madison County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors March 1 at 7 p.m. at 414 N. Main Street, Madison.