NAACP to host education forum

The NAACP Culpeper Branch #7058, also representing Madison and Rappahannock counties in Virginia, will host an event entitled “Reaching Every Child: A Community Forum on Education” on Monday, September 26, at 7 pm in the Madison County High School auditorium. NAACP Culpeper is presenting this forum in partnership with the Piedmont Race Amity Project.

The event will feature a panel presentation with noted educators who will address such topics as disparities in educational achievement, closing achievement gaps, why workforce diversity is important, and how school culture impacts student performance. Panelists include:

Tiffany Ray, Ph.D., Vice President of Student Services and Equity Advancement and Chief Diversity Officer at Germanna Community College

Amy Tillerson-Brown, Ph.D., Dean of Mary Baldwin University and Education Committee Chair, Virginia NAACP

Kathleen Gentry, Ph.D., Assistant Principal for an inner-city high school and educational advocate for students who are at-risk of dropping out

Uzziah A. Harris, DDiv., middle school teacher and President, NAACP Culpeper

Laurel Blackmon, Ph.D., educator, equity advocate, and Education Committee Chair, NAACP Culpeper

The event will include a question and answer session with audience members. Community members are encouraged to attend and share questions and concerns.

The Culpeper Branch of the NAACP was established in 1945 and includes members from Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock counties. The organization’s mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons. The national organization was founded in 1909 and has more than 2,200 units and branches across the U.S. For more information, visit www.naacpculpeper.org.

The Piedmont Race Amity Project is devoted to race equity and amity. The organization provides a forum for understanding, collaborating, and acting to advance social justice and unity in partnership with local communities by informing public discourse on race and fostering an entry point and platform for education and healing. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/piedmontraceamity.