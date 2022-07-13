NAACP takes issue with board

The Virginia NAACP has taken issue with two school board members’ comments.

During Monday’s Madison County School Board Meeting, resident and former political candidate Annette Hyde read a statement issued by the Virginia State Conference NAACP condemning comments made by school board members Christopher Wingate and Charles Sheads. The organization said it is “disgusted and dismayed” by Wingate’s statements regarding the school system’s goal of hiring a more diverse workforce.

“Mr. Wingate expressed caution that this should not hinder the system’s ‘pursuit of excellence’,” Hyde read. “Mr. Wingate also stated at the school board retreat that ‘with equity, there’s a focus on race, and of course we shouldn’t focus on race’.”

The organization also took issue with Shead’s comments at an April school board meeting, saying he blamed parents for achievement disparities and erroneously stated that “the mission of Black Lives Matter is to destroy the nuclear family.”

The NAACP Culpeper Branch issued a statement regarding its own concerns about the school board. In addition to pointing out Wingate and Shead’s comments, the organization said Black students in the county have consistenly performed at lower levels than their white peers in reading, writing and math, also graduating at a lower rate. The organization said there have also been numerous incidents of students using racist language and engaging in racially motivated incidenents.

“Members of the school board have repeatedly demonstrated a willful ignore of history that has deprived many Black Americans of equal opportunities and contributed to disparities in education, including practices and cultural biases that persist to this day,” branch president the Rev. Dr. Uzziah Harris wrote.

The organization said the school board recently proposed “extremist policy revisions” designed to prevent students in need of affirmation and support from receiving counseling and resources.

“The policies demonstrate a clear mistrust of our education and counseling workforce,” Harris wrote.

The branch also took issue with Wingate’s assertion that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s speech regarding the Vietnam War doesn’t reflect alove of country. The organization quoted King is saying he opposed the Vietnam War because he loved America.

The NAACP Culpeper Branch requested the Madison County School Board to become more education about racial and LGBTQ intolerance in the community, schools and nation’s history and to support efforts by the public school administration by focusing on creating a safe environment for all students where racism and bigotry are not tolerated; uphold the language and true spirit of the board’s 2020 equity statement and continue the work of the equity task force; and commit to closing the school system’s achievement gap and address disparities in school discipline and teach accurate and complete history including diverse and competing perspectives that will encourage critical thinking and empower students to succeed.

The Virginia State Conference NAACP said it commends the Culpeper NAACP Branch for “fighting for honest and accurate discussions about this country’s history, including its sordid legacy of systemic racism.”

At the close of the meeting, Sheads said Wingate was not saying people of color couldn’t be exceptional. He told Hyde that was wrong and she should be ashamed. Sheads also reaffirmed his statements about Black Lives Matter stating the group had in its mission statement the breaking down of the nuclear family. According to the Washington Examiner, language on the group’s ‘What We Believe” page on its website encouraged the disruption of the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure by “supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents and children are comfortable.” That page was pulled in September 2021.

Wingate also spoke about his comments, saying he owes the community “a response to a serious charge.” He said “discrimination of any kind” is an “assault against a person.” Wingate said he believes the school system should be colorblind in hiring and hire the best person for the job regardless of demographics. He said in doing so he believes the board will have a diverse workforce.

As for the King speech on Vietnam, Wingate said King is an important voice and his issue with the essay was it maligns soldiers who fought in a war they didn’t have a choice in. He said there wasn’t any balance or opposing voice.

Following the meeting, two county residents stood near the doors, handing out portions of school board chairman Karen Allen’s comments from the June 13 board meeting. The comments were made by Allen regarding the vote to not approve the 9-12 Language Arts textbook. Allen was the swing vote, pushing the decision to 3-2 to not approve the book. A special called meeting was held three days later in which Allen reversed her decision and the book was approved.

“I hate the optics of it,” Allen said regarding her vote switch. “It looked terrible. The optics are terrible, but I thought it was the right thing to do.”