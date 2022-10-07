NAACP hosts education forum

Last week, the Culpeper Branch of the NAACP with the Piedmont Race Amity Project held a community forum on education at Madison County High School.

“Reaching Every Child” featured a panel of educators discussing a variety of topics. Panelists included Tiffany Ray, Ph.D., vice president of student services and equity advancement and chief diversity officer at Germanna Community College; Amy Tillerson-Brown, Ph.D., dean of Mary Baldwin University and education committee chair, Virginia NAACP; Kathleen Gentry, Ph.D., assistant principal of E.C. Glass High School and former Madison County Public Schools employee; Uzziah A. Harris, DDiv., middle school teacher and NAACP Culpeper President and Laurel Blackmon, Ph.D., educator, equity advocate, and NAACP Culpeper Education Committee Chair.

Harris said the forum represented a long overdue conversation.

“Whether inequity is intentional or malignant or unintentional, its effects on children are present,” he said. “Society is on the brink of danger because we refuse to give our children the gift people fought for and died for, education.”

The issue doesn’t just affect children at the public school level. Ray and Germanna Community College President Dr. Janet Gullickson said it’s also an issue at the college level. Gullickson said Germanna is committed to finding opportunities for success for all students. Ray said if students can’t develop skills at a young age and continue that learning in secondary education, there are gaps in the workforce and skill scarcities.

“It starts in K-12,” she said. “We have to make sure we’re lifting up all of our students. It’s an entire educational system issue. The disparities are going to manifest in more than if someone passes an SOL test.”

Tillerson-Brown said the idea is to not only have an equitable education, but one of inclusion.

“Not only remove the barriers, but everyone is included and valued,” she said.

Tillerson-Brown said inclusive pedagogy considers all of the puzzle pieces including thinking styles; language; ethnicity; religion; perspectives; experiences; nationality; job level; race; culture; skills; gender; physical abilities; sexual orientation and age. It respects all individuals in the classroom.

“It’s important we look at the big picture,” Gentry added. “It’s not just race. We have to look at equity because its the right thing to do for every child.”

She said she’s not a fan of gifted education because all children are gifted. She also said children do better when they see people in educational leadership positions that look like them and children want to be reflected in the curriculum. Some of the largest achievement gaps are among students with special needs, she said.

“We owe every child the opportunity to be successful,” Gentry said. “If not, we’re a bunch of hypocrites. It’s time for us to get courageous and do things to help all these children.”

Several of the panelists encouraged audience members to get out vote for those who will make a difference.

“Get out those who are making wrong choices,” Gentry said. “Until we have courageous leaders a lot of things aren’t going to change.”

Harris said education is a system of design. He said the Horace Mann system of public education perpetuates priveledge. Harris said school are every bit as segregated today as they were decades ago. He pointed to the funding differences between Northern Virginia school systems and Culpeper and Madison school systems. He also pointed to the differences between inner city schools and Williamsburg Public Schools.

“Until we get sick and tired of being sick and tired we will have more of the same,” Harris said.

Harris and Tillerson-Brown advocated for supporting educators.

“It’s become fashionable [to not listen to the professionals],” Harris said.

“Most people who are in the teaching profession did so because they want to make a difference,” Tillerson-Brown said.

The panelists said everyone wants children to be the best they can be and encouraged the community to continue having conversations like the one had during the forum.

“This is not one and done,” Tillerson-Brown said.

“I believe what is critically important is understanding we’re all on the same team,” Harris said. “One of the problems we have in America we are no longer committed to being the United States of America. Even when we disagree, we’re all on the same team. Children can’t be optimally educated if we don’t believe we’re all one team.”