At 16, Joshua Melton was unsettled by the idea of being tutored by people he didn’t know while he was in the school system, but he learned quickly that working with volunteers with the Literacy Council of Madison County (LCMC) was different.

Still, it was hard to start. “I think I was scared, and worried,” he said about undertaking the long road to the General Educational Development (GED®) certificate, a literacy council goal.Joshua had reason – the Madison County resident, now 20, is autistic and has a high degree of hearing loss. He also had experienced problems with formal education.

After encouragement from his mother, Betty, he finally decided to go for it. Why? “I was smart enough,” he said; he’s a direct young man who expresses himself readily.

It was 2019 when he began work with literacy council tutors. He recently passed the last of the four required tests (language arts, math, science and social studies) this March, and supporters were able to come to his recent graduation ceremony at a Madison church. In between, there was work and persistence – and Covid-19. The literacy council was unable to operate for some time in the worst of the pandemic, and then the Melton family themselves had the disease. Josh only had it once, but his mother and his father, Gary, had it multiple times.

Gary Melton was very ill, and needed rehab for six months.

Almost at the very beginning, Josh knew his decision that “I was going to try” was the right one. He found the tutors calm and quiet and most of all, encouraging that he was indeed “smart enough.” They never rushed, and rejoiced when he turned out to be a student that did his homework. Doris Turner, another literacy council faithful, was always ready to pretest him on a subject when he felt ready, and council president Fay Utz “moved heaven and earth” to get testing accommodations approved to enable him to take the time during the actual computerized test administration to make the effort an unrushed and deliberate one.

“They made a dark tunnel into a light,” Betty Melton said.

Autism, a cleft palate, and the serious hearing problems that developed in childhood from a blown-out eardrum disguised Josh’s abilities during his earlier schooling, and his educational journey was a difficult one. The family lived in Danville when he began preschool, and the low-pressure environment at that level suited him. When the Meltons moved to Madison, he was put in first grade, and things continued to go well for a while.

“Waverly Yowell was a good school,” he found, and he had some good teachers and for a time, an aide who was a “godsend.” He learned computer skills; among his assets are a

wonderful memory, a natural grasp of math, and developing a bit later, an artistic bent that has helped him produce excellent drawings.

But once into middle school, he began a long and miserable struggle. Other children

began to torment him.

“I was raised by a good mother, I didn’t fight back,” he said.

Eventually the mistreatment became physical. The plan for him under the Interim Assessment Program (IAP) did not improve matters. The IAP is set up to help middle and high school students who do not fit into the school setting because of emotional or behavioral issues. Nor was he provided with the aide he needed, even though his mother tried very hard to show that he was qualified because he needed someone to support him when his brain wasn’t firing quite right. A few teachers worked to understand him and try to anticipate when he was going to have a bad time.

“It shouldn’t be that hard to get your child what he needs in the educational system,” his mother said. He was assigned to a class for kids with behavior problems, although he really didn’t have any that had been identified.

The low point came one day when he was found wandering the school hallway, disoriented and seeking a way out – as he put it at the time, trying to decide how he could leave and walk home. His mother knew then that something had to be done. A counselor they found in Orange turned out to be someone he could and did talk to. Both the counselor and a judge that Betty Melton was called in front of agreed that school wasn’t working for him, and advised taking him out. He left school in ninth grade.

On the basis of a religious exemption, he began home-schooling; since he did not simply quit school, he was later able to start work with the literacy group even though he was not yet 18. But after three years of home-schooling, he had still not reached a satisfactory level. LCMC seemed like a last resort.

Josh was hesitant about the new direction, but when he sat down to talk with the tutors he felt they really wanted to help, so he was ready to try. When the work began, he stayed committed, and quickly passed both social studies and science. Language arts eluded him on his first try, although he was destined to pass it with a good score.

The family includes one older brother, Timothy Garr, a favorite hunting and fishing companion, and his oldest sister, Casey Elswick, who was available to help him constantly with his homework. And then came Covid-19. The literacy council had to close its doors for a while, but when operations began again, Josh was there, in pursuit of language arts and math.

He had spent the lockdown period doing his favorite things, working outdoors, hunting and fishing, and enjoying the company of his animals.

“I’m a big fan of the outdoors, from the grass and trees to the animals,” he said.

He is a “bullseye shot” with a bow, an accurate knife- thrower and an avid bow-hunter. As for work, he thrives on outdoor tasks, as when he barters his efforts at Lake Orange for his bait and tackle supplies.

Resuming his studies in 2021, Josh worked with Becky Thompson on language arts and

Judy Mahanes on math. Both are difficult areas in which to reach the GED® requirements required. Language arts was tough, Thompson noted, because of the complications of storytelling and figuring out such things as motivation.

But once the two tests were successfully chalked up, the graduation ceremony and party were a real celebration. The only thing saddening about the day was that his grandmother had died the year before.

“She believed in me, and I wanted her to see me graduate,” Josh said.

What would Josh say to other people considering the often long road to the GED®?

“Try your best – you don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to try your best,” he said. “It’s like wearing a harness in the tree stand; even though you don’t think you need it, it’s what’s best for you so you have to stick with it. So read your books, and listen to every word.

“Please don’t give up,” he added.

In addition to the tutors and staff at the literacy council, Betty and Josh are grateful to Ginger Hilleary, PRACEP (Piedmont Regional Adult and Career Education Programs) for her help with the testing process. Anyone interested in earning a GED® certificate or simply in learning better reading or math skills can call the council at (540) 948-5514, located at 110 North Main Street in Madison.