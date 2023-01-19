MCRS recognizes members' service

The Madison County Rescue Squad recently recognized its members for their years of service.

Several members were recognized for their years of service in the squad and auxiliary. Receiving auxiliary service awards were: Eddie Jarrell combined 10 years; Sue Jarrell, Sarah Palm 10 years; Joyce Thacker 35 years; Margaret Gilley combined 24 years; Linda Bazzle combined 45 years; and Diann Kelliher combined 47 years. Receiving squad member awards were: Steven Dodson 13 years; Jack Berry, Jeff Early, Mike Graves 11 years; pastor Tom Williams 2 years; Betty Grayson 10 years; Dana Sabine 10 years; Collin Palm 10 years; Bill Bazzle 47 years; Rose Jones combined 49 years; Judy Knighting 37 years; Jeff Knighting 23 years; Jeff Jenkins 23 years; Marry Ellen Bruno 18.5 years; Ricky Walker 35 years; Pam Walker 25 years; Diane Dodson 21 years; and Davy Aylor 25 years.

Rose Jones and Betty Grayson were given life membership into the squad.

The squad wants the Madison County Citizens to know that it thought it was an honor and a privilege to serve in the Madison Volunteer Rescue Squad.