MCRS honors two, continues donations

The Madison County Volunteer Rescue Squad honored two of its own this month. The former emergency services organization honored longtime members Paul Coates and Steve Grayson for their service. Coates has nearly 60 years of service with the organization, while Grayson has nearly 50 years. Both men received E.A. Clore Rocking Chairs as a thank you.

The squad also continued its quest to donate automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to local churches. Each month the squad has been donating the lifesaving devices to several churches, starting with those that have the largest congregations. This month, devices were donated to Mount Zion United Methodist Church; Walker’s United Methodist Church; Bethsaida United Methodist Church; Piedmont Episcopal Church; Rock Hall Baptist Church; Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church; Victory Freewill Baptist Church; New Life Mennonite Church; Swift Ford Baptist Church; and Main Uno Baptist Church.

