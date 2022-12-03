Matchen receives award

Last month, David Matchen received the 2022 Recognition in Science Education (RISE) award in the earth science category from the Virginia Association of Science Teachers (VAST). The RISE awards are presented in 12 categories to highlight the excellent work done by science educators throughout the state. They are presented during the organization’s annual in-person professional development institute which was held this year in Williamsburg Nov. 10-12.

“It is an honor to be awarded by my peers for my contributions to earth science education in Virginia,” Matchen said. “It recognizes my contributions to the success of the VAST quarry visits in the summer of 2022, service to the Virginia Department of Education developing earth science curriculum for the state and my time as an earth science teacher in Madison County.”