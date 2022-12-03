 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matchen receives award

  • 0
Matchen

David Matchen has been named a 2022 RISE award recipient.

 Contributed photo

A Madison County High School teacher was recently recognized for his work.

Last month, David Matchen received the 2022 Recognition in Science Education (RISE) award in the earth science category from the Virginia Association of Science Teachers (VAST). The RISE awards are presented in 12 categories to highlight the excellent work done by science educators throughout the state. They are presented during the organization’s annual in-person professional development institute which was held this year in Williamsburg Nov. 10-12.

“It is an honor to be awarded by my peers for my contributions to earth science education in Virginia,” Matchen said. “It recognizes my contributions to the success of the VAST quarry visits in the summer of 2022, service to the Virginia Department of Education developing earth science curriculum for the state and my time as an earth science teacher in Madison County.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board surveying staff

During last month’s school board meeting, board members had somewhat of an unusual request. They asked superintendent Anna Graham to survey st…

Criglersville denied

After nearly a year of discussions, supervisors voted last week to deny a rezoning request for the proposed development of the former Criglersville Elementary School.

Glamping a no-go

After months of discussion, supervisors opted to deny a special use permit (SUP) to establish a glamping event venue in the county.

Christian school expanding

Christian school expanding

After months of discussion, supervisors opted to deny a special use permit (SUP) to establish a glamping event venue in the county.

Madison library to host open house

Madison library to host open house

The Madison Library will hold an open house with a live reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-5 p.m. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert