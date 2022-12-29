 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man reported missing in SNP

  • 0
James Alan Cattley

James Alan Cattley

 NPS

The search is on for a man missing in Shenandoah National Park.

Park officials announced last week they were investigating a missing person report for James Alan Cattley. Cattley, 66, was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was discovered in the park Dec. 15 at Turk Gap Parking, located at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive. Cattley filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6. He is described as a white male weighing approximately 125 lbs. with blue eyes, long gray hair and a beard. He wears shoes with an orthopedic lift.

Anyone with information about Cattley or who has been in the area of Turk Mountain since Sept. 22 is asked to contact the ISB tip line at (888) 653-0009, go.nps.gov/submitatip or nps_ibs@nps.gov.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former sheriff candidate passes

Former sheriff candidate passes

A former sheriff candidate has passed. Lonnie Edgar Tuthill, Jr. passed away Christmas Eve. Tuthill was a Greene County Sheriff’s Office Inves…

Madison landowner receives recognition

Madison landowner receives recognition

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District, which geographically includes all of Madison County, recently recognized Carolyn Smith with its Annual Forest Landowner Award in recognition of Ms. Smith’s significant investment in forest management and pollinator habitat development.

Madison farm receives recognition

Madison farm receives recognition

Every year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District (CSWCD) Board of Directors selects one farm per member county to receive a State…

Library book policy passes

Library book policy passes

After months of discussion, the school board has adopted a policy regarding sexually explicit content in school library materials.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert