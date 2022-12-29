Man reported missing in SNP

Park officials announced last week they were investigating a missing person report for James Alan Cattley. Cattley, 66, was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was discovered in the park Dec. 15 at Turk Gap Parking, located at mile 94.1 on Skyline Drive. Cattley filed a backcountry permit on Sept. 22 for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail with an anticipated exit of Oct. 6. He is described as a white male weighing approximately 125 lbs. with blue eyes, long gray hair and a beard. He wears shoes with an orthopedic lift.