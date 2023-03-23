The Madison County man who spent six January nights in the local jail for stealing eight textbooks from a University of Virginia lecture hall is back in jail, but this time Charles Lewis Hickman is housed in Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail due to a probation violation, according to his attorney, Jonathon Ray Packard.

The two men were in Albemarle General District Court Thursday morning to waive Hickman’s right to a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of larceny with intent to sell and a misdemeanor charge of entering a property to interfere with the owner’s rights.

Assistant commonwealth’s attorney Susan Baumgartner expressed no objection to the lesser charges. Hickman had originally been charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor after a UVA engineering school professor, at home, allegedly watched live surveillance video of Hickman traipsing through Thornton Hall and making off with textbooks.

The Jan. 4 incident and arrest have compounded the troubles of the 62-year-old. He was subject to a five-year probation for a year-ago burglary conviction in Harrisonburg/Rockingham Circuit Court. According to that court’s records, a bench warrant was issued Jan. 23, and bail was denied March 3.

Appearing in Albemarle court Thursday, the bespectacled Hickman was clad in an orange jumpsuit and heavily chained and handcuffed. At one point, to improve his comfort, three deputies removed his waist chain and then reconnected it to his handcuffs.

Hickman’s case now goes to Albemarle Circuit Court’s docket call on April 3, when it will be set for trial or further hearings.

The books that Hickman stole are allegedly valued at $1,250.