Local author Betty Utz Mallory will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 26 meeting of the Madison County Historical Society. Utz, the author of “To Be Blessed” was originally scheduled to speak at the November meeting, but had to reschedule.
Mallory is a lifetime resident of Madison County. A 1962 graduate of Madison County High School, she has worked as a legal secretary for the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Madison, began a catering business which has grown over 25 years and is now retired from the Madison County Public Schools System. One of her lifetime dreams was to write her very own cookbook and upon retirement the dream began to happen and “To Be Blessed” was born. In her cookbook she has included stories of living on a farm most of her life. In her words, “We planted harvested and preserved most of our food, raised chickens, hogs, and beef, cut firewood for heat, and made many items from the cotton bags that the chicken feed came in. Some of the stories are of butchering hogs, making apple butter, gigging for frogs, just to name a few. There are 10 categories in the book and I have been told that the recipes range from caviar to hog’s feet.” The book has been beautifully illustrated by Pat Lattin who will be in attendance with Mallory.
In the program at the historical society, Mallory wishes to share her early life on a farm, carrying on family traditions, and many years of collecting recipes through the pages of “To Be Blessed.”
Whether you were born on a farm, have lived on a farm or have been a city dweller, this will be an entertaining and informative program.
The meeting will be held in the Madison County Administrative Building Auditorium at 414 N. Main Street in the Town of Madison Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.