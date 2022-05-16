Main Street SUP approved

Apartments are coming to Main Street.

During last Thursday’s joint public hearing, the Madison Planning Commission recommended approval of the special use permit and zoning text amendment requests by 301 N. Main LLC owner Jim Sanders to construct apartments at the property by the same address. Both were approved by the Madison Town Council.

No one spoke during the public hearing on the applications, which Sanders applied for in December. He hopes to convert the former commercial space into apartments. His renovations to the building have emphasized preservation of the historic assets like the punched tin ceiling.

The zoning text amendment added three conditions; all building renovations must comply with both residential and commercial building code, the SUP will be valid for 10 years or until the property changes use or ownership and there must be an official agreement for parking between 301 N Main LLC and the overflow parking lot owner. The Schoolhouse Road parking lot is owned by Sanders through a different LLC.

Maynard Sipe, attorney for the town felt the three conditions were necessary to move forward. Sipe felt it was necessary to specify that all renovations must comply with both residential and commercial code and emphasized the SUP would hold for a set length of time unless the property sold or the owner chose to use it for commercial purposes again during the duration of the SUP.

“I think we need to have a set time period, 10 or 15 years,” said Sipe. “We just don’t know what Madison will look like in the future so we have to consider that. It doesn’t mean we’ll have to go through all of this again. A renewal can be much less involved but we don’t know if there will be a big change where there may be a large demand for commercial space.”

General consensus among the council and planning commission members were the renovations to the old theater and snack bar were well received by townspeople and there is more need for residential space within town limits than commercial space as there are several empty commercial spaces already along Main Street.