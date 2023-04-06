A native of Madison is serving at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command Detachment (NMRLC DET), Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity Yorktown (NORA YT), Virginia.

Hospitalman Daniel Adams, right, a 2012 graduate of Madison County High School and 2017 Old Dominion graduate, joined the Navy over two years ago.

“I joined the Navy to serve my country and to try something new in life,” said Adams. “Nothing beats a new challenging adventure. My grandfather was also a medic in WWII, and I wanted to continue the family tradition.”

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Madison.

“I learned that hard work pays off,” said Adams. “It’s about what you do and not what you say. A person is only as good as their word.”

Today, Adams serves as a hospital corpsman responsible for providing outpatient medical care to active duty military personnel, military retirees and their family members.

“The people make the job more fun,” said Adams. “There’s always something to do. A set schedule is very nice to be able to balance life both at home and work.”

NMRLC is responsible for global expeditionary medical logistics resources and supporting Combatant Commands’ wartime contingency requirements. NORA YT offers a new selection of eyewear in effort to promote vision readiness, high visual performance and safety for all service members.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless—to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

As a member of the Navy, Adams is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy contributes to national defense by being a show of force, being ever-present and always ready,” said Adams.

Adams has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I’m most proud of being a positive and hardworking person,” said Adams. “No matter what, I will go above and beyond to make my co-workers’ lives just a little bit easier.”

As Adams and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means having opportunities for a better life,” added Adams.